Alessandro Covi shines on day to remember for UAE Team Emirates

Alessandro Covi put in the biggest performance of his young career, earning a second-place finish after a day-long escape on a brutally tough Stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia.

The action from Perugia to Montalcino (162km) was marked by gravel sectors with four sections of sterrato packed into the final 70km.

Covi emerged as one of the strongest of the 10 rider breakaway group which built up a lead of over 12’ on the main bunch distancing most of his rivals in the final 10km before the kick to the line.

Covi led into the final kilometre in a two-man sprint with Swiss rider Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka-Assos). Schmid proved the stronger of the two to claim the stage with Covi finishing closely behind, to earn his first podium in his Grand Tour debut.

“Today when I made it into the breakaway I knew immediately that I felt good. I had a rather unfortunate start to the season with various injuries and the thing I am most happy about is that I am back to feeling good again,” said Covi.

“In cycling you win and lose, today I lost but I have no regrets: I did my best. It’s a long Giro ahead still, I’ll try again! “

Stage 12 takes the riders over mountainous terrain from Siena to Bagno di Romagna (212km) on what will be the longest stage of this Giro d’Italia.