2030 Asian Games to be held in Doha; Riyadh to host 2034 edition
An executive board meeting of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) unanimously approved the proposal
The Olympic Council of Asia announced on Wednesday that Doha will host the 2030 Asian Games, while Riyadh was named as host of the 2034 edition.
“I can now announce... that the city who had the highest vote and will host 2030 is Doha,” said OCA president Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah.
“The second hosting city, for 2034, is Riyadh.”
Voting was delayed by hours after technical problems with the online system, in place to allow some national olympic committees to participate remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I apologise for the technical problem we are facing during our voting,” said Sheikh Ahmad.
“Today the difficult things have been solved and the easy things have been problems.
“I will be glad to have two games in west Asia, to be honest,” added Sheikh Ahmad.
Ahead of the vote, the OCA’s president said he was seeking a “win-win” situation for Doha and Riyadh.
Doha hosted the Asian Games in 2006 while Saudi Arabia has never organised an OCA multi-sport event.
President of Saudi’s Olympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal Al Saud said, “When we say the games are a national priority, we mean it.
“Sport has changed social life in the Kingdom — especially for women.”
Prince Abdulaziz pointed to Saudi’s hosting of major boxing clashes and planning for next year’s Formula 1 as proof of the kingdom’s readiness for the Asian games.
