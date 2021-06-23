Motorcycling: Japanese Grand Prix cancelled due to Covid
As a result, the Grand Prix of Thailand will now take place on Oct. 15-17, a week after its original date
The Japanese Grand Prix has been cancelled due to travel complications and logistical restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with the Grand Prix of the Americas to be held in Austin from Oct. 1-3 instead, MotoGP organisers said on Wednesday.
The Grand Prix of the Americas was cancelled last year due to the pandemic while this year’s race as well as the Argentina GP was postponed until the final quarter of 2021.
#AmericasGP IN and #ThaiGP delayed by one week!— MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) June 23, 2021
Check your diaries, here are all the dates for the updated 2021 #MotoGP Calendar! pic.twitter.com/VXnlkPSWMG
As a result, the Grand Prix of Thailand will now take place on Oct. 15-17, a week after its original date.
The Japanese Grand Prix was set to be held in the first week of October. July’s Finnish Grand Prix was also cancelled due to travel restrictions related to the pandemic, forcing organisers to schedule a doubleheader in Austria in August instead.
-
Football
Euro 2020: Portugal and Spain risk early exits...
Portugal will be eliminated if they lose to France and Hungary beat... READ MORE
-
Cricket
WTC final: Sunny weather in Southampton as first...
India are leading by 32 runs with eight wickets in hand, going into... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Mansoor bin Mohammed helps fulfil Malang Tamba's...
Sheikh Mansoor's directive to support Tamba underscores the generous... READ MORE
-
Sports
India-New Zealand WTC final: Fans ejected for...
Abuse was directed at the New Zealand players READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Indian expat flies to Dubai all...
Singh had travelled to India on June 12. READ MORE
-
World
Oman launches long-term residence visas for expat ...
The initiative rolls out in September. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
100 days to Expo: Sheikh Mohammed launches...
Expo 2020 Dubai, which will begin on October 1, is expected to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,988 Covid-19 cases, 1,922...
The UAE has so far conducted more than 55 million tests. READ MORE
News
Indian chartered accountant gets UAE golden visa