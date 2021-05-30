- EVENTS
Teenaged Swiss rider Dupasquier passes away after crash
Dupasquier has succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash at a qualifying race
Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash at a qualifying race at the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday, organisers MotoGP said on Sunday. He was 19.
"We're deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier," MotoGP tweeted. "On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace."
Dupasquier, only in his second season in Moto3, was struck by another bike after he fell. After doctors attended to him there, he was airlifted to Florence's Careggi hospital where he underwent chest surgery for a vascular lesion.
Dupasquier's team, Pruestel GP, has withdrawn from Sunday's race.
