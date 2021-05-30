Motor Sports
Teenaged Swiss rider Dupasquier passes away after crash

IANS/Mugello (Italy)
Filed on May 30, 2021
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP's Fabio Quartararo holds a Switzerland flag after winning the race as a tribute to Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier who died from injuries sustained in yesterday's qualifying. — Reuters

Dupasquier has succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash at a qualifying race


Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash at a qualifying race at the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday, organisers MotoGP said on Sunday. He was 19.

"We're deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier," MotoGP tweeted. "On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace."

Dupasquier, only in his second season in Moto3, was struck by another bike after he fell. After doctors attended to him there, he was airlifted to Florence's Careggi hospital where he underwent chest surgery for a vascular lesion.

Dupasquier's team, Pruestel GP, has withdrawn from Sunday's race.




