Perez takes first F1 win at Sakhir Grand Prix
Mexican Sergio Perez claimed his maiden Formula One victory in a dramatic Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain on Sunday.
The Racing Point driver, 30, won for the first time in his 194th race, as Mercedes paid for an error-strewn performance, with Renault’s Esteban Ocon and Perez’s teammate Lance Stroll finishing second and third.
George Russell appeared set for a dominant debut win as a stand-in for the Covid-stricken Lewis Hamilton, but his chances ended after Mercedes put the wrong tyres on his car before he also suffered a puncture.
Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen crashed out of Sunday’s Sakhir Formula One Grand Prix on the opening lap, just one week after Romain Grosjean’s escape from a blazing car at the Bahrain GP.
Kimi Raikkonen had already spun in his Alfa Romeo at Turn Three when in an aggressive move Ferrari’s Leclerc tried to push up the inside of Racing Point’s Sergio Perez at Turn Four.
Results
1. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 87 laps, 1:31:15.114.
2. Esteban Ocon, France, Renault, 87, +10.518 seconds.
3. Lance Stroll, Canada, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 87, +11.869.
4. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, McLaren Renault, 87, +12.580.
5. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, 87, +13.330.
6. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Red Bull Racing Honda, 87, +13.842.
7. Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 87, +14.534.
8. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 87, +15.389.
9. George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 87, +18.556.
10. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren Renault, 87, +19.541.
11. Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 87, +20.527.
12. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 87, +22.611.
13. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 87, +24.111.
14. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 87, +26.153.
15. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 87, +32.370.
16. Jack Aitken, Great Britain, Williams Mercedes, 87, +33.674.
17. Pietro Fittipaldi, Brazil, Haas Ferrari, 87, +36.858.
18. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams Mercedes, did not finish, 52.
19. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, did not finish.
20. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, did not finish.
Driver Standings
1. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 332 points.
2. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 201.
3. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 189.
4. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, 102.
5. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 100.
6. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 98.
7. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren Renault, 86.
8. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, McLaren Renault, 85.
9. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Red Bull Racing Honda, 85.
10. Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 71.
11. Lance Stroll, Canada, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 59.
12. Esteban Ocon, France, Renault, 42.
13. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 33.
14. Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 26.
15. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 10.
16. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 4.
17. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 4.
18. Romain Grosjean, France, Haas Ferrari, 2.
19. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 1.
Manufacturers Standings=
1. Mercedes, 533.
2. Red Bull Racing Honda, 274.
3. McLaren Renault, 171.
4. Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 154.
5. Renault, 144.
6. Ferrari, 131.
7. Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 97.
8. Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 8.
9. Haas Ferrari, 3.
10. Williams Mercedes, 0.
