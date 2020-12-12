Hankook 24H Dubai confirmed for January 2021
The race will be accessible to competitors, officials, teams and media. Spectators will not be allowed entry for the event.
The 16th annual Hankook 24H Dubai will take place as planned on January 15-16, 2021, according to series organisers Creventic, Dubai Sports Council (DSC), Emirates Motorsport Organisation (EMSO) and Dubai Autodrome management.
This has been aided in no small part by the Government of Dubai’s tireless efforts to safely re-open the Emirate to international travellers, according to a press release.
The race will be accessible to registered competitors, officials, teams and media. Spectators will not be allowed entry for the event, however, the entire 24 hours of the race will be broadcast live on Creventic’s website and social media channels for motorsport fans to enjoy.
Under the guidance of DSC, EMSO and Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the Hankook 24H Dubai will follow rigorous health and safety protocols to ensure that all participants enjoy the event safely.
Creventic’s technical coordinator Gerrie Willems said, “The season opener has been our biggest event of the year since 2006, and though circumstances have changed since the previous edition, Creventic is still working hard with our teams, the Dubai Autodrome, the Dubai Sports Council and the Emirates Motorsport Organisation to ensure our first event of 2021 is a success.”
With just one month to go before the green flag drops on January 15 January at Dubai Autodrome, teams from more than 16 different nations have already signed up, with the current registered list of entries now at 65 cars.
