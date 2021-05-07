- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Formula One assessing Turkish travel situation
Most of the 10 teams are based in England and Formula One itself is headquartered in London
Formula One is keeping a close eye on the situation in Turkey after the British government on Friday placed the country on a red list for travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The sport announced last month that Turkey’s Istanbul Park circuit was replacing Canada on the calendar with a Grand Prix on June 13.
“We are aware of the announcement made by the UK government regarding travel restrictions for Turkey and are assessing the situation and will provide more details in the coming days,” said a spokesman.
Canada’s race in Montreal was cancelled for the second year in a row due to a mandatory 14-day quarantine imposed on visitors.
The red list designation means travel to Turkey is allowed only in “the most extreme circumstances” and anyone returning has to pay for compulsory hotel quarantine.
Most of the 10 teams are based in England and Formula One itself is headquartered in London.
The race in Istanbul would follow on from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku the weekend before so teams would not be travelling directly to Turkey from Britain.
Formula One has operated in a bubble since the pandemic, with exemptions granted for travel overseas and teams regularly tested with many staff also vaccinated.
Most of the races have been held behind closed doors, including this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.
-
Motor Sports
F1: Hamilton fastest in Spanish GP practice
Champion leads Mercedes one-two READ MORE
-
Tennis
Zverev stuns 'clay king' Nadal in Madrid Open...
This is Zverev's first win over Nadal on clay court READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Japanese anti-Olympics campaign gains traction...
Games organisers and the Japanese government have repeatedly said the ... READ MORE
-
Football
Champions League final venue uncertain after...
Uefa said they would take time to reflect on the UK government's... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: UAE firms set new rules for travel, annual ...
Experts say a well-defined travel policy related to safety rules,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Expat family spends over Dh200,000 to jet back to ...
The ban on incoming passengers from India has been in place since... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Covid-19: Expo participants urged to take free jab
Expo 2020 Dubai Steering Committee praised Sheikh Hamdan’s... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Younger expats now writing their wills amid...
Lawyers are seeing surge in enquiries, including some coming from 40- ... READ MORE