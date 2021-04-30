- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
F1: Hamilton back on top in Portuguese GP practice
Verstappen second in both sessions, Bottas quickest in the morning
Mercedes set the pace in Portuguese Grand Prix practice on Friday with Valtteri Bottas quickest in the morning before seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton led the way in the afternoon.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Hamilton’s closest rival in the Formula One championship after two races, was second in both sessions at the Algarve circuit.
The start of the afternoon practice was delayed by 10 minutes as marshals fixed a loose drain cover.
Bottas, his car rebuilt after a big collision with Williams driver George Russell at Imola on April 18, clocked a best time of one minute 19.648 seconds on soft tyres and was third in the second session.
Hamilton, only fifth in that opening hour, lapped in 1:19.837 in the afternoon.
“It’s very windy today so I think everyone was struggling, sliding around out there,” said Hamilton. “It’s definitely been a real challenge today to keep the car on track.
“We came here last year and the tyre was too hard and we’ve come here again this year with the same tyre, or even harder. It feels like we’ve come with too hard a compound in my opinion. I think it should have been mid-range.”
The Briton leads Verstappen by a single point going into a weekend at a track where last October he won from pole and set the fastest lap.
“It looks like we’re close,” said Hamilton of the battle with Red Bull. “I don’t know how Max’s lap was, mine wasn’t perfect so we’ve definitely got some time to come from the car... but I’m sure they have too.”
Verstappen was 0.025 slower than Bottas and 0.143 behind Hamilton.
The Dutch youngster complained in the morning that the car was “impossible to drive” due to tyre vibrations.
“What a joke, mate. I can’t even see where I’m going, there’s so much vibration,” he said over the radio. “I’ll just visit the dentist after the weekend.”
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was third and 0.198 off the pace after spending the early part of the opening session in the garage. He was 10th in the later stint.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was fourth in the second session with fellow-Spaniard Fernando Alonso fifth for a much improved Alpine.
George Russell, who collided with Bottas at Imola, was seventh fastest for Williams in another eye-catching morning performance by the youngster.
Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel, who has moved from Ferrari to Aston Martin, stopped at the wrong garage when he came into the pits during first practice.
“Sorry for that. It had to happen at some point,” chuckled the German over the radio. “I was wondering why nobody was there.”
Ferrari-backed Briton Callum Ilott took Antonio Giovinazzi’s place at Alfa Romeo for his practice debut after being appointed as their second reserve earlier in the week. He was 17th fastest, with team mate Kimi Raikkonen 15th.
The Algarve circuit is hosting Formula One for the second time this weekend.
-
Motor Sports
F1: Hamilton back on top in Portuguese GP practice
Verstappen second in both sessions, Bottas quickest in the morning READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fawad's century puts Pakistan in command
Alam's unbeaten 108, along with Imran Butt's 91, guided Pakistan to... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Padikkal eager to forge his own...
The 20-year-old opener won the emerging player award when the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Rahul cracks unbeaten 91 as Punjab...
The captain and opener biffs seven boundaries and five sixes READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India records over 400,000 new cases in 24 ...
There were 3,523 deaths, bringing the toll to 211,853. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
6.8-magnitude quake rattles Japan, no tsunami...
The quake hit at a depth of 47 kilometres in the Pacific. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: US to restrict travel from India starting...
Biden issued a similar ban on most non-US citizens entering the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: 'UAE flights to Pakistan may be least...
NCOC proposes to reduce international flights by 80% from May 5 to... READ MORE
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day