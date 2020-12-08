F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton eager to race at Yas Marina Circuit

The Mercedes driver, who tested positive for Covid-19, missed the second of the double-header — Sunday’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain

There might still be a question mark on whether seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will race in the season’s finale — the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix — this coming weekend but in what could be seen as a good development, the Briton is showing positive signs of recovery.

The Mercedes driver, who tested positive for Covid-19 and missed the second of the double-header — Sunday’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain — said that he was feeling much better and is eager to get behind the wheel of the W11 and race at the 5.554km Yas Marina Circuit.

“Hi everyone, I hope you’re all well. I know I’ve not been in touch this past week but it’s definitely been one of the hardest weeks that I‘ve had for some time,” Hamilton said in a video posted on his official Twitter handle.

“I’ve just been focusing on recovering and trying to get back in shape so I can get back in the car and race the final race in Abu Dhabi,” he added.

Hamilton, who sewed up a record-equalling seventh title at the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul, that took him level with German icon Michael Schumacher, was replaced by WilliamsF1’s George Russell, a member of Mercedes’ young driver academy for the race in Sakhir.

Hamilton, who is the most successful driver in Abu Dhabi, having won the race five times, revealed that he has already started working out.

“I woke up today feeling great and got my first workout in so I just wanted to send you guys a message of positivity, let you know that I’m ok, and thank every single one of you for sending me the amazing messages and videos and I really, really appreciate it,” said the 35-year-old, who has a record 95 wins from 265 Grand Prix starts.

“And I hope that wherever you are, you’re staying positive and fighting through whatever it is that you’re facing and I hope that I can get back in the car soon. And I’m sending you guys love,” he added.

This year’s Abu Dhabi GP weekend begins on Thursday with the Raceday on Sunday.

