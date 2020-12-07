F1: Abu Dhabi GP 'excited to host' frontline heroes

As a precautionary measure in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 17th race of the virus-hit season will be staged behind closed doors

Saif Al Noaimi, the acting CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, has announced that the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix organisers have invited the frontline heroes to attend the season-ending Formula One race at the Yas Marina Circuit on December 13.

As a precautionary measure in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 17th and the final race of the virus-hit season will be staged behind closed doors.

But the organisers have decided to pay a tribute to the frontline workers by inviting them to attend this weekend’s race in Abu Dhabi.

“We are extremely excited to be able to welcome our frontline heroes in a limited capacity at this event. It’s truly a pleasure for us to be able to host them and organise the event in a safe manner,” Al Noaimi said during a virtual press conference on Monday.

“We want to honour them and give them an opportunity to be outdoors in a socially-distanced manner, so they are able to enjoy and see the action in real time and live.

“For the time being, that’s the attendance that we are going to have. We do have a limited number of government attendance, but unfortunately we are not able to welcome the spectators.”