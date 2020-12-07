F1: Abu Dhabi GP 'excited to host' frontline heroes
As a precautionary measure in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 17th race of the virus-hit season will be staged behind closed doors
Saif Al Noaimi, the acting CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, has announced that the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix organisers have invited the frontline heroes to attend the season-ending Formula One race at the Yas Marina Circuit on December 13.
As a precautionary measure in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 17th and the final race of the virus-hit season will be staged behind closed doors.
But the organisers have decided to pay a tribute to the frontline workers by inviting them to attend this weekend’s race in Abu Dhabi.
“We are extremely excited to be able to welcome our frontline heroes in a limited capacity at this event. It’s truly a pleasure for us to be able to host them and organise the event in a safe manner,” Al Noaimi said during a virtual press conference on Monday.
“We want to honour them and give them an opportunity to be outdoors in a socially-distanced manner, so they are able to enjoy and see the action in real time and live.
“For the time being, that’s the attendance that we are going to have. We do have a limited number of government attendance, but unfortunately we are not able to welcome the spectators.”
-
Motor Sports
F1: Abu Dhabi GP 'excited to host' frontline...
As a precautionary measure in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
F1: Abu Dhabi GP awaits decision on Hamilton's...
Hamilton tested positive for Covid-19 on December 1 READ MORE
-
Football
Video: Klopp gets goosebumps as Liverpool welcome ...
On Sunday 2000 Reds fans roared them on to victory READ MORE
-
Football
Spurs reclaim top spot as Son and Kane sink...
Leicester beat Sheffield 2-1; Palace cruise to a 5-1 win over 10-man ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews