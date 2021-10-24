Sports
Logo
 

Look: India, Pakistan fans gear up for ultimate T20 World Cup showdown in Dubai

Web Report

Published on October 24, 2021 at 17.46

Matches between the two cricket-crazy nations are few and far between for fans to enjoy

1 of 10
khaleejtimes - photos

Fans cheer outside the Dubai International Cricket Stadium before the start of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on October 24, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
2 of 10
khaleejtimes - photos

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Babar Azam ahead of the India vs Pakistan blockbuster clash in Dubai. (Photo: AFP)
3 of 10
khaleejtimes - photos

Two arch-rivals get ready to battle it out in their opening match of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 (Photo: AFP)
4 of 10
khaleejtimes - photos

Pakistan's cricketers confer on the field before the start of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
5 of 10
khaleejtimes - photos

Fans of Indian cricket team cheer while holding country's national flag outside the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (Photo: AFP)
6 of 10
khaleejtimes - photos

Fans filling up the stands at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (Photo: AFP)
7 of 10
khaleejtimes - photos

Flag boys hold Pakistan's national flag as they rehearse before the start of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
8 of 10
khaleejtimes - photos

Flag boys hold India's national flag as they rehearse before the start of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
9 of 10
khaleejtimes - photos

Team India will hope to seal a win and get their campaign off to a good start against a top-notch Pakistan team, which has a number of match winners in its line-up. (Photo: AFP)
10 of 10
khaleejtimes - photos

Pakistan will be expecting a lot from their bowling attack which includes the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan. Mohammad Rizwan has been in stellar form with the bat for Pakistan along with captain Babar. (Photo: AFP)
POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Sports - Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 