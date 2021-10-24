Look: India, Pakistan fans gear up for ultimate T20 World Cup showdown in Dubai Web Report Published on October 24, 2021 at 17.46

Matches between the two cricket-crazy nations are few and far between for fans to enjoy

1 of 10 Fans cheer outside the Dubai International Cricket Stadium before the start of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on October 24, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

2 of 10 All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Babar Azam ahead of the India vs Pakistan blockbuster clash in Dubai. (Photo: AFP)

3 of 10 Two arch-rivals get ready to battle it out in their opening match of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 (Photo: AFP)

4 of 10 Pakistan's cricketers confer on the field before the start of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

5 of 10 Fans of Indian cricket team cheer while holding country's national flag outside the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (Photo: AFP)

6 of 10 Fans filling up the stands at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (Photo: AFP)

7 of 10 Flag boys hold Pakistan's national flag as they rehearse before the start of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

8 of 10 Flag boys hold India's national flag as they rehearse before the start of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

9 of 10 Team India will hope to seal a win and get their campaign off to a good start against a top-notch Pakistan team, which has a number of match winners in its line-up. (Photo: AFP)