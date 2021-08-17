Viacom18 bags TV rights for Abu Dhabi T10
The star-studded tournament will start on November 19
Viacom18 has bagged the exclusive TV and digital rights for the Abu Dhabi T10. All the matches of the league will be broadcast live on Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi), Voot and Jio.
The eight teams that will be a part of the Abu Dhabi T10 (November 19-December 4) represent 20 nations and include stars like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Amir, Eoin Morgan, David Miller, Dawid Malan, Faf Du Plessis, Jason Roy, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Babar Azam, Wahab Riaz and Imran Tahir.
“The Abu Dhabi T10 has grown by leaps and bounds over the past four seasons and has generated keen interest globally and gained tremendous traction in India,” said Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman T10 Sports Management.
“To our ever-growing list of fans and followers, we promise an even more exhilarating experience through one of the India’s best media and entertainment networks- Viacom18.”
Meanwhile, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board, said the league has provided great entertainment to cricket fans in India.
“We are happy with the growth Abu Dhabi T10 has achieved over the years. The league has provided a huge platform for our domestic players. We are pleased that Viacom18 is now aligned with the league to further enhance the reach on its varied TV channels and Digital Platforms,” Usmani said.
-
Local Sports
Viacom18 bags TV rights for Abu Dhabi T10
The star-studded tournament will start on November 19 READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Pakistan captain Babar Azam aims...
The Pakistan captain is hoping to make history in UAE READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: It's important to play Pakistan in ...
The T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman will get underway on October 17 READ MORE
-
Tennis
Tsitsipas refuses to take vaccine unless it...
The Covid-19 vaccine has divided opinion within tennis READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi to adjust prices for Express...
This is in line with the efforts to respond to the needs of all... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: New rapid PCR test norms for...
The rule applies to passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka,... READ MORE
-
News
Tourist drops valuables in Hatta Dam, Dubai cops...
He had called 999, seeking help. READ MORE
-
News
40-member gang jailed, fined Dh860m for money...
The gang told the victims that their investments were converted into... READ MORE