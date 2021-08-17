Viacom18 bags TV rights for Abu Dhabi T10

The star-studded tournament will start on November 19

Viacom18 has bagged the exclusive TV and digital rights for the Abu Dhabi T10. All the matches of the league will be broadcast live on Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi), Voot and Jio.

The eight teams that will be a part of the Abu Dhabi T10 (November 19-December 4) represent 20 nations and include stars like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Amir, Eoin Morgan, David Miller, Dawid Malan, Faf Du Plessis, Jason Roy, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Babar Azam, Wahab Riaz and Imran Tahir.

“The Abu Dhabi T10 has grown by leaps and bounds over the past four seasons and has generated keen interest globally and gained tremendous traction in India,” said Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman T10 Sports Management.

“To our ever-growing list of fans and followers, we promise an even more exhilarating experience through one of the India’s best media and entertainment networks- Viacom18.”

Meanwhile, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board, said the league has provided great entertainment to cricket fans in India.

“We are happy with the growth Abu Dhabi T10 has achieved over the years. The league has provided a huge platform for our domestic players. We are pleased that Viacom18 is now aligned with the league to further enhance the reach on its varied TV channels and Digital Platforms,” Usmani said.