Unique Cricket Training to host Westcroft Club
UCT will later embark on US tour to take part in the Maq T10 US National Championship
Unique Cricket Training (UCT) will host Westcroft Cricket Club from England. Both the teams will face each other on January 24 and 27 at OIF ground in Dubai.
UCT will later embark on US tour to take part in the Maq T10 US National Championship. The tournament will be held from April 17-20 at the Fort Lauderdale ground. It is one of the key tournaments played in the US which hosts teams from different countries. The players representing the US and Canada national teams take part in this event. Squad: Ali Akbar, Muhammad Ahmed, Sidharth Shailesh, Adil Muhammad, Muhammad Yasin Niaz, Muhammad Umair, Amanulla Khan, Altaf Muhammad, Ali Pirzada, Hamdan Pirzada, Javinder Singh, Sumedh Nitin, Nirvaan Lohani and Saswat Kumar. Head coach is Ali Akbar.
-
Local Sports
Unique Cricket Training to host Westcroft Club
UCT will later embark on US tour to take part in the Maq T10 US... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Bess claims five as South Africa hang on
De Kock scored an unbeaten 63 to see South Africa to 208-6 READ MORE
-
Local Sports
Eagle helps Westwood into Abu Dhabi lead
Matthew Fitzpatrick birdied his last two holes READ MORE
-
Football
Palace hold City, Spurs' top-four bid dented
Fernandinho's last-gasp blunder left Guardiola in no mood to party READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed meets with German Chancellor...
Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE and Germany were major strategic partners. READ MORE
-
Dubai
Sheikh Hamdan reviews Dubai Customer Happiness...
Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the top three entities identified as the... READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
No, there's no flood of illegal Indians or tanker ...
I broach the subject and give it context to highlight a newswire's... READ MORE
-
City Times
Shabana Azmi hospitalised after car crash in India
Another unidentified woman is reported to be seriously hurt. READ MORE
Weather
When is it going to rain next in UAE?
18 January 2020
Emergencies
Abu Dhabi bus crash: Nationalities of victims released
16 January 2020
Dubai
Now, fly to Manila from Dubai for as low as Dh1 base fare
17 January 2020
General
The safest city in the world is in UAE: Survey
17 January 2020
Government
Dubai announces best, worst government service centres
18 January 2020
Emergencies
Abu Dhabi bus crash: Victims were sleeping when they died
17 January 2020
City Times
Shabana Azmi hospitalised after car crash in India
18 January 2020
Dubai
Reckless driving, speed major causes of fatal crashes in UAE
16 January 2020
Ras Al Khaimah
Body of man missing after UAE floods found in Oman