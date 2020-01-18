Unique Cricket Training to host Westcroft Club

UCT will later embark on US tour to take part in the Maq T10 US National Championship

Unique Cricket Training (UCT) will host Westcroft Cricket Club from England. Both the teams will face each other on January 24 and 27 at OIF ground in Dubai.

UCT will later embark on US tour to take part in the Maq T10 US National Championship. The tournament will be held from April 17-20 at the Fort Lauderdale ground. It is one of the key tournaments played in the US which hosts teams from different countries. The players representing the US and Canada national teams take part in this event. Squad: Ali Akbar, Muhammad Ahmed, Sidharth Shailesh, Adil Muhammad, Muhammad Yasin Niaz, Muhammad Umair, Amanulla Khan, Altaf Muhammad, Ali Pirzada, Hamdan Pirzada, Javinder Singh, Sumedh Nitin, Nirvaan Lohani and Saswat Kumar. Head coach is Ali Akbar.