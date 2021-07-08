UAE to face Mozambique, Spain and Tahiti in Beach Soccer World Cup

UAE will begin their campaign against Tahiti on August 19

UAE will play Mozambique, Spain and Tahiti in Group B at the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup, the organisers announced on Thursday.

The draw for the biggest event in beach soccer was held in Zurich on Thursday.

Russia will host the showpiece event (August 19 to 29) next month and 16 teams will be vying for the top honours.

Hosts Russia are in Group A with USA, Paraguay and Japan, while Group C has Belarus, El Salvador, Switzerland and Brazil. Group D will feature Portugal, Oman, Senegal and Uruguay.

UAE will begin their campaign against Tahiti on August 19 before facing Mozambique on 21. In their last group game, UAE will play Spain on 23.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

Ali Hamad Al Badawi, member of the Board of Directors of the Football Association and Chairman of the Beach Soccer Committee, said the UAE team would perform at their best against the strong teams in the World Cup.

Al Badwawi says the national team are continuing their preparations in Dubai.

Meanwhile, UAE will also play in the Ukraine Cup later this month (July 21 to 23).

Hosts Ukraine, Oman and Turkey will be the other teams in the warm-up tournament.

The first Beach Soccer World Cup was played in 1995 with France winning the final against Portugal.

Brazil are the most successful team in the competition with five titles.