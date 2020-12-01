UAE to announce new coach in coming days

UAEFA part ways with Colombian Jorge Luis Pinto

The UAE will quite possibly have a new football coach following the National Day holiday weekend after the country’s football association parted ways with Jorge Luis Pinto.

The UAE Football Association and the 67-year-old Colombian, who famously guided Costa Rica to the quarterfinals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, decided to terminate the contract by mutual consent.

Pinto was appointed in June and oversaw The Whites over three international friendlies against Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Bahrain. He was yet to take charge in a competitive fixture as the joint World Cup AFC Asian Cup qualifiers had been postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Pinto was the fourth manager of the UAE since 2019. Alberto Zaccheroni, who had won the AFC Asian Cup with Japan in 2011, had left at the end of his contract after piloting the UAE to the semifinals in the continental competition on home soil. He was succeeded by Dutchman Bert van Marwijk. Former Al Nasr manager Serbian Ivan Jovanovic then took over and was in the seat for six months before making way for Pinto.

Youssef Hussein Al Sahlawi, second vice president of the FA and chairman of the teams and affairs committee, said that they are working on a three-man short-list and the new coach will be announced in the coming days.

“The decision to end the relationship with coach Jorge Luis Pinto was made by mutual consent between the two parties,” Al Sahlawi said.

Pinto, meanwhile, said that the pandemic was one of the reasons for his decision,

"I faced difficult circumstances during the task of assuming responsibility for coaching The Whites, the most important of which was the long suspension of sports activity due to the coronavirus pandemic, the position of the National team in its group and the short time remaining to prepare for the joint qualifiers,” said Pinto.

"I wish success to the UAE team, which has a great place in my heart. And I had the honour to train them,” he added.

james@khaleejtimes.com