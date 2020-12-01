UAE to announce new coach in coming days
UAEFA part ways with Colombian Jorge Luis Pinto
The UAE will quite possibly have a new football coach following the National Day holiday weekend after the country’s football association parted ways with Jorge Luis Pinto.
The UAE Football Association and the 67-year-old Colombian, who famously guided Costa Rica to the quarterfinals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, decided to terminate the contract by mutual consent.
Pinto was appointed in June and oversaw The Whites over three international friendlies against Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Bahrain. He was yet to take charge in a competitive fixture as the joint World Cup AFC Asian Cup qualifiers had been postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Pinto was the fourth manager of the UAE since 2019. Alberto Zaccheroni, who had won the AFC Asian Cup with Japan in 2011, had left at the end of his contract after piloting the UAE to the semifinals in the continental competition on home soil. He was succeeded by Dutchman Bert van Marwijk. Former Al Nasr manager Serbian Ivan Jovanovic then took over and was in the seat for six months before making way for Pinto.
Youssef Hussein Al Sahlawi, second vice president of the FA and chairman of the teams and affairs committee, said that they are working on a three-man short-list and the new coach will be announced in the coming days.
“The decision to end the relationship with coach Jorge Luis Pinto was made by mutual consent between the two parties,” Al Sahlawi said.
Pinto, meanwhile, said that the pandemic was one of the reasons for his decision,
"I faced difficult circumstances during the task of assuming responsibility for coaching The Whites, the most important of which was the long suspension of sports activity due to the coronavirus pandemic, the position of the National team in its group and the short time remaining to prepare for the joint qualifiers,” said Pinto.
"I wish success to the UAE team, which has a great place in my heart. And I had the honour to train them,” he added.
james@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Sports
UAE to announce new coach in coming days
UAEFA part ways with Colombian Jorge Luis Pinto READ MORE
-
Local Sports
Israeli school swimming team arrive in Dubai for...
They will train at the sprawling Hamdan Sports Complex and the... READ MORE
-
Football
More than just prestige on the line for PSG in...
Anything less than victory at Old Trafford and the French champions... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
IOC president Bach runs unopposed to stay on...
Bach succeeded outgoing president Jacques Rogge in 2013 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
UAE mobile phone shipments rise to 1 million in Q3 after the ease in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews