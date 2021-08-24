UAE team to compete in FEI World Endurance Championships for young riders

This marks the first time that Emirates will be sponsoring UAE's national endurance junior team

The Dubai Equestrian Club (DEC) has announced that a talented team of young riders will represent UAE at next month’s FEI World Endurance Championship for Young Riders and Juniors 2021 in the Netherlands.

The prestigious 120km event, which is divided over four legs, will take place at Ermelo, the base of all equestrian disciplines in the Netherlands between September 6-11.

It will run alongside the FEI European Endurance Championships for Seniors, a press release from the Dubai Equestrian Club said.

In an exciting development, the UAE endurance team has partnered with Emirates Airline, a long-standing supporter of equestrian events, as the official sponsor of the team.

This marks the first time that Emirates, which has a major partnership with the internationally acclaimed Godolphin horse racing stable, will be sponsoring UAE’s national endurance Junior team on the global stage.

The new partnership will see the ‘Fly Better Emirates’ logo featuring on the jerseys worn by UAE riders and their crew members during the championship.

The strong partnership between the DEC and Emirates represents a significant step forward in the long-term and further development of equine sports.

Major General Mohammed Essa Al-Adhab, General Manager of the Dubai Equestrian Club, expressed his gratitude to Emirates Airline in partnering with the UAE team in this exciting sport.

This is a brilliant extension of the strong partnership with Emirates Airlines in supporting the equestrian sports in general and particularly endurance.

“We are proud of this sponsorship, which will undoubtedly be a qualitative leap that will reap its fruits in the future, especially in the level of endurance sport, where UAE has reached a remarkable level after achieving many world titles. This partnership represents an important step in the growth of this sport, enhancing its presence and moving towards a new stage of development in the world of endurance,” said Al-Adhab.

Meanwhile, Adil Al Ghaith, Emirates Senior Vice President for Commercial Operations Gulf, Middle East and Central Asia said: “Emirates has been committed to supporting the growth and development of equine sports in our home base of the UAE, and across the world.

“We are confident that our support for the UAE riders taking part in this prestigious global event will help connect young people to equine sports, develop talent locally, as well as inspire and encourage more participation across the sport.”

The final composition of the team will be announced on September 1, the final entry stage.

Five riders chosen from the nominated list will go forward to compete in the 120km FEI World Endurance Championship for Young Riders and Juniors 2021 which will take place on September 9.

A total of 115 riders and 140 horses from over 40 countries around the world are on the nominated list.

In the 2019 Young Riders and Juniors Championship, Saeed Almuhairi riding Bingo De La Tour for the M7 Endurance Stables) crossed the line first ahead of Shaheen Al Mazrouei (Keeshan D’Aillas – F3 Stables), who was followed by Saif Al Mazrouei (Perzan – MRM Stables), Fares Al Mansoori (Chouf Laajeb – M7 Endurance Stables), and Saif Beljafla (Haleh – M7 Endurance Stables).