UAE Team Emirates' Ulissi out for several months because of heart problem
The 31-year-old Ulissi, who has eight Giro d'Italia stage wins to his name, will have to take time out from racing for several months
Italian Diego Ulissi is taking a break from cycling after being diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, his UAE Team Emirates said on Monday.
“Diego underwent the normal health checks required by the UCI and the team. Subjectively he was fine and did not feel any disturbance, but the finding of an irregular heartbeat during a physical exertion, not previously present, gave us some doubt,” team doctor Michele De Grandi said in a team statement.
“Even with a normal ultrasound appearance, two new tests (Holter ECG 24 hours, which highlighted further arrhythmias, and a cardiac MRI scan) have drawn a conclusion of myocarditis.”
The 31-year-old Ulissi, who has eight Giro d’Italia stage wins to his name, will therefore have to take time out from racing for several months.
“I cannot hide the feeling of worry and anger. I’ve never had any sign of it, I’ve always felt good,” said Ulissi, who finished the season in eighth place in the UCI world rankings.
“Fortunately, the team’s medical staff were quick to act and discovered this abnormality. I will take a break now which I hope will be temporary, bearing in mind that the priority is health, because life does not end with cycling.”
-
Local Sports
UAE Team Emirates' Ulissi out for several months...
The 31-year-old Ulissi, who has eight Giro d'Italia stage wins to his ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Green to make Test debut against India if he...
Langer said the 21-year-old all-rounder will be picked provided he... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Australia plot India’s downfall under...
Australia head into the four-Test showdown with an apparent advantage ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
India’s bowlers can take 20 wickets even...
Ishant was a vital cog in India’s 2-1 victory against Australia ... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai