UAE Team Emirates star Pogacar returns at Tour of Slovenia

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on June 9, 2021
Tadej Pogacar of the UAE Team Emirates. (AFP file)

I'm really looking forward to coming home to race the Tour of Slovenia, Pogacar said


Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar will lead UAE Team Emirates challenge at the Tour of Slovenia which runs from June 9-13 June.

The team also includes defending Tour of Slovenia champion Diego Ulissi among their ranks.

The Italian has pedigree in this race, having also won the title in 2011. Ulissi is not the only former race winner with Rafal Majka having claimed the 2017 edition and will return to compliment the experienced team.

Pogacar said: “I’m really looking forward to coming home to race the Tour of Slovenia. I’ll be racing against friends, old teammates and it will be a real buzz to be home on familiar roads.”




