UAE Team Emirates star Pogacar returns at Tour of Slovenia
I'm really looking forward to coming home to race the Tour of Slovenia, Pogacar said
Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar will lead UAE Team Emirates challenge at the Tour of Slovenia which runs from June 9-13 June.
The team also includes defending Tour of Slovenia champion Diego Ulissi among their ranks.
The Italian has pedigree in this race, having also won the title in 2011. Ulissi is not the only former race winner with Rafal Majka having claimed the 2017 edition and will return to compliment the experienced team.
Pogacar said: “I’m really looking forward to coming home to race the Tour of Slovenia. I’ll be racing against friends, old teammates and it will be a real buzz to be home on familiar roads.”
-
Tennis
Zverev powers into first French Open semifinal;...
The German sixth seed will play the winner between Daniil Medvedev... READ MORE
-
Football
UAE coach Van Marwijk remains grounded despite...
Only the eight group winners will progress to the final round of... READ MORE
-
Cricket
PSL 2021: UAE spinner Sultan getting tips from...
Sultan has represented the UAE in 22 T20 Internationals and two one-... READ MORE
-
Cricket
PSL 2021: Engrossing opening battle on the cards...
The six franchises gear up for the challenge of playing in the hot... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah’s sky pods to zip you through city...
A longer sky pod test track is set to start operations ahead of Expo... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE events open only to Covid vaccinated residents
The UAE has the highest Covid vaccine distribution rate in the world. READ MORE
-
Europe
French President Macron slapped by man, two...
Macron had approached a barrier to shake the man's hand. READ MORE
-
Government
Up to Dh200,000 fine for abusing mental health...
The Federal National Council has passed a draft law on mental health. READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Four more long weekends this year