Local Sports
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Local Sports

UAE Pro League to allow 60 per cent fans in stadium

Team KT/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 15, 2021
Return of fans to stadiums in the UAE is a good news.— Supplied photo

Entry will only be allowed to those aged 16 and above


The UAE Pro League announced, in coordination with the UAE Football Association and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the return of fans to stadiums in Adnoc Pro League, Pro League Cup, UAE Super Cup matches for the 2021-2022 season while imposing a 60% capacity on each stadium.

Entry will only be allowed to those aged 16 and above. Only individuals who demonstrate on their Alhosn app receiving a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine approved by the UAE, or those who received their second dose less than 6 months ago will be allowed to attend matches.

In addition, they will have to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result no older than 48 hours from the matchday, and will have to adhere to precautionary measures, wear face masks, and maintain social distancing.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210815&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210819388&Ref=AR&profile=1050 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1050,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 