UAE Pro League to allow 60 per cent fans in stadium

Entry will only be allowed to those aged 16 and above

The UAE Pro League announced, in coordination with the UAE Football Association and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the return of fans to stadiums in Adnoc Pro League, Pro League Cup, UAE Super Cup matches for the 2021-2022 season while imposing a 60% capacity on each stadium.

Entry will only be allowed to those aged 16 and above. Only individuals who demonstrate on their Alhosn app receiving a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine approved by the UAE, or those who received their second dose less than 6 months ago will be allowed to attend matches.

In addition, they will have to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result no older than 48 hours from the matchday, and will have to adhere to precautionary measures, wear face masks, and maintain social distancing.