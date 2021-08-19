UAE edge Tahiti in Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup

UAE's next match will be against Mozambique on Saturday

UAE announced their arrival at the Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia with a stunning 4-3 victory over two-time finalists Tahiti in a Group B clash on Thursday.

Goals from Beshr brothers and Hassan Ali in addition to an own goal by Tahitian defender earned UAE a much needed win against the tough opponents who lost two successive World Cup finals over the past decade.

While chasing their first successful passage to the knockout stage, the Whites are paired with Spain, Tahiti and Mozambique in an intriguing Group B.

UAE face debutants Mozambique next on Saturday. It will be an opportunity to put points on the board. After Mozambique, UAE will up against Spain and it will be a test for The Whites.

With the Beshr brothers, Waleed and Ahmed, leading the way, the team managed wins over neighbours Oman and hosts Ukraine at last month’s Independence Beach Soccer Cup and look in great touch after winning a number of friendly matches in between.