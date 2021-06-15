Three Dubai-based swimmers to represent India in Belgrade

The team will be guided by head coach Pradeep Kumar

Three swimmers from Dubai’s Aqua Nation Sports Academy (ANSA) will represent India in the Belgrade Trophy, a Fina-accredited Olympic qualifying event.

Sajan Prakash, Tanish George Mathew and Shoan Ganguly will vie for the podium places in their respective events at the Belgrade championship on June 19 and 20.

Prakash and Tanish have also qualified for the 58th International Swimming Trophy, Sette Colli, Rome, Italy (June 25-27).

The team will be guided by head coach Pradeep Kumar.

Prakash, a seasoned Indian swimmer, is hoping for the ‘A’ Qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

"It is a proud moment for ANSA swimmers and coaches. We are the only academy outside India to be part of this prestigious event," said Viji Susan Mathew, Managing Director of ANSA, Dubai.

Indian squad for Belgrade Trophy: Srihari Nataraj (50m & 100m Backstroke), Sajan Prakash (100 & 200m Butterfly, 200m Freestyle), Maana Patel (100m Backstroke), Kenisha Gupta (50m & 100m Freestyle), Tanish George Mathew (100m,200m Butterfly,200 Free), Aryan Nehra (200m,400m,1500m Freestyle), Shoan Ganguli ( 200m,400m Individual Medley, 100,200m Butterfly)

Squad for Setti Colli Trophy in Rome: Srihari Nataraj (50m & 100m Backstroke), Sajan Prakash (100 & 200m Butterfly, 200m Freestyle), Maana Patel (100m Backstroke), Kenisha Gupta (50m & 100m Freestyle), Tanish George Mathew (200m Freestyle, 200m Butterfly).