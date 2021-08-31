Sports sector's contribution to Dubai's economy rises to Dh4 billion: Mansoor bin Mohammed

Around 1.5 million people regularly engage in sports and physical activities in Dubai

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, said on Tuesday that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, have enabled the emirate to emerge as a major hub for international sports tournaments and a favourite destination for sports stars from around the world.

Sheikh Mansoor placed emphasis on the robust infrastructure that has shaped Dubai’s sports sector, adding that the government’s support for the industry is an integral priority within the emirate’s drive to become the world’s best city to live and work in. The contribution of the sports sector to the national and local economy continues to grow, attracting investments and creating more jobs for young talents, he added.

Sheikh Mansoor announced that the contribution of the sports sector to Dubai’s economy has exceeded AED4 billion annually.

The growth has come as a result of the Dubai community’s notable growing interest to participate in sports activities over the years, and an increase in the number of national and international sporting events in Dubai.

Dubai’s world-class sports infrastructure, that includes dedicated tracks for cycling and running, in addition to the rise in number of sports academies and fitness centres, have also played a key role in the growth of Dubai’s sports sector.

The Dubai Sports Council revealed that around 1.5 million people regularly engage in sports and physical activities in Dubai.

Dubai’s admirable response to the Covid-19 pandemic has enabled the emirate to firmly place itself as a preferred destination for international sports investors.

Currently, there are more than 20,000 people employed in Dubai’s sports sector. More than 400 sports events, of which 130 are international, are organised in the emirate. The city is also home to more than 400 academies, that offer expert training in all kinds of sports, and more than 100 public and private sports clubs.

Since the beginning of 2021, Dubai has hosted over 70 training camps and friendly matches for international teams in different sports, including swimming, synchronised swimming, modern pentathlon, cycling, tennis, football, badminton, cricket, rugby, golf and more.

Many participants in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Games, including the Olympic men’s badminton champion, Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, had trained in Dubai to prepare for the Games.

Several Asian and European football clubs have also had their camps in Dubai in the past eight months, alongside a number of tennis and paddle players, who have regularly used the Emirate to prepare for events.

Dubai has also emerged as a leading holiday destination for sports stars from around the globe. More than 200 sports stars – including tennis ace Roger Federer, two-time Formula One’s champion Fernando Alonso, former Italy striker and manager of the 2020 Euro-winning Azzurris, Roberto Mancini, and a number of other former football players like Nicolas Anelka and Eric Abidal – now call Dubai their home.