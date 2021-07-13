Simon Taufel in ICC Academy's umpire accreditation programme

The legendary Australian umpire said he was delighted to be part of the programme

The ICC Academy at Dubai Sports City has announced the introduction of the ‘ICC Academy Umpire Accreditation Programme’, a major step towards extending the ICC Academy’s Education and Training portfolio.

In conceptualising and implementing the programme, the Academy has partnered with Simon Taufel, the five-time ICC Umpire of the Year.

Adding the Umpire Accreditation Programme to ICCA’s existing, proven portfolio of programmes; which includes the highly-successful ICC Academy’s Coach Education Programme (offering courses in Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3) and one that enjoys a strong global reach through participants and qualified coaches, the ICC Academy continues to provide a sustainable, comprehensive, solid foundation of cricket education at all levels and across all roles.

In bolstering the Academy’s education offerings, the Umpire Accreditation Programme is aimed at assisting and inspiring the next generation of Cricket Umpires in the UAE, as well as around the globe, and will appeal to community-based umpires through to those aspiring to international levels.

Salman Hanif, Head of Cricket Business ICC Academy, said: “As the global centre of excellence with world class facilities and infrastructure offering world-recognised high performance, youth development and education in the sport, it is paramount we implement programmes and partnerships that reflect these values, subsequently, we are very pleased to launch this programme in partnership with Simon.

"Tapping into his wealth of experience; technical, mental and emotional, will only benefit future decision makers and those that uphold the laws of and for our game, not only in the UAE but as we aim to grow confident, efficient umpires to stand and perform on the world-wide cricket-stage.”

Meanwhile, Taufel said he was delighted to be part of the programme.

“I am delighted to enter into this partnership with the ICC Academy and continue my journey in providing accreditation and the tools needed for future Umpires to confidently and effectively preside over the game,” Taufel said.

“Split second law management, and the pressures on how umpires oversee the game is growing exponentially. Therefore, it is vital for future umpires, at all levels – community, corporate, representative and international – have the tools to allow them to confidently follow their decision making process, and stand by these decisions while maintaining a calm, rational, unemotional approach to all parties involved; including captains, players, and team officials.”

Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board, commented; “As the governing body of the sport in the UAE and a leading ICC Associate Member, the role of the umpire and their ability to make impartial decisions, protect and administer the laws of our game, across all levels and formats, is of the utmost importance. The (Emirates Cricket) Board welcomes this initiative led by the ICC Academy in partnership with Simon Taufel, and we look forward to seeing the first group of participants successfully accredited.”

The ‘ICC Academy Umpiring Accreditation Programme’ will be delivered online and on-site led by Simon Taufel. ICC Academy aims to launch the first course in coming months alongside the hosting of global cricket events at the ICC Academy.