Sheikh Mohammed receives Shabab Al Ahli football club

Shabab Al Ahli won the UAE President's Cup tournament

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Shabab Al Ahli Football Club on winning the UAE President’s Cup and UAE Super Cup during the 2020-2021 season.

Sheikh Mohammed received Shabab Al Ahli members, the club’s technical and administrative staff as well as board members, in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board at Shabab Al Ahli Football Club.

Backed by a fully vaccinated twelfth man — the fans — at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, Shabab Al Ahli had clinched their record 10th UAE President’s Cup by in May, defeating Al Nasr 2-1 in a dramatic final.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the club, saying teams can achieve such success only with hard work, preparation and determination. He also praised the team’s spirit of unity and hailed the role played by the administrative and technical staff.

The reception was also attended by Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Deputy Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed said the youth have a prominent role to play in the development of the sports sector in order to achieve more glory on the global stage.

Shabab Al Ahli had won the President’s Cup in the first tournament final since the start of the pandemic in front of the vaccinated fans. Before the kick-off, hundreds of drones had illuminated the sky with giant images honouring the UAE leadership, Covid-19 vaccination campaign while also celebrating the Emirates Mars Mission and the country’s golden jubilee year.