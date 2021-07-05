Local Sports
Sheikh Mohammed approves formation of ERA board

Wam/Dubai
Filed on July 5, 2021
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approves the decision to form the Emirates Racing Authority’s Board of Directors. — Twitter

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, is the chairman of the Emirates Racing Authority


His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, approved the decision to form the Emirates Racing Authority’s Board of Directors.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum has been named the vice-chairman, while Matar Suhail Ali Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri and Mohammed Saeed Rashid Ali Al Shehhi are also members of the board.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, is the chairman of the Emirates Racing Authority – the internationally recognised governing body for horse racing in the UAE.




