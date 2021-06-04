Sheikh Mohamed hails Al Jazira triumph

Filed on June 4, 2021 | Last updated on June 4, 2021 at 12.17 am

The Pride of Abu Dhabi won their third league title last month

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, hailed Abu Dhabi giants Al Jazira’s Arabian Gulf League triumph.

The Pride of Abu Dhabi had won their third league title with a comprehensive 3-1 win over Khorfakkan in the final round of matches at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi last month.

Sheikh Mohamed praised the resilience shown by the team during the remarkable campaign and received Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, who is also the chairman of Al Jazira Cultural and Sports Club; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, A Jazira’s board member, and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Al Jazira’s deputy board chairman.

Led by Dutch manager Marcel Keizer, Al Jazira’s trophy-winning campaign is especially remarkable as they had youngest team in the league.

The free-flowing team scored 65 goals, conceding just 29 in 26 matches.

They ended their 2020-2021 campaign with 57 points, three clear of the second-placed Bani Yas.

Al Jazira had a disappointing start to the 2020-21 season, as they were held to draws in the first two matches, then they won the next two games before losing 1-0 to Sharjah, collecting only 8 out of 15 possible points.

They turned things around starting when they moved to fourth place after defeating Shabab Al Ahli 5-3, which marked the start of a six-game winning streak.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the Al Jazira club officials and fans on the win and also praised all the participating teams for the sportsmanship and team spirit shown by them.