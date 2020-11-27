Raahy comes up with exceptional run to beat Raakezz
The Brazen Beau colt rallies to win the feature race at the Jebel Ali Racecourse
Raahy came up with an exceptional performance under Adrie de Vries to land the Shadwell Farm thoroughbred conditions contest, the highlight of the 11th meeting of the UAE horse racing season in Dubai on Friday.
It was the third meeting at the historic Jebel Ali Racecourse and Raahy, the three-year-old Brazen Beau colt, upstaged the Nicholas Bachalard-trained Raakezz, for his second win in 12 starts, and his first victory in the UAE.
Raakezz, the mount of Ryan Curatolo had sped away like lightning after breaking from gate 1, with the rest of the 10-horse field reduced to being a speck in the distance.
The son of Street Boss, Raakezz seemed to be bossing the five-furloing affair until Raahy responded to the gauntlet with 200 metres left to play out. And the Jaber Ramadhan-saddled colt overtook Raakezz before taking the winning post by 1.25 lengths. Raahy’s maiden win had come at Lingfield in June last year.
“We were keen to get Adrie who rode the horse for Fawzi Nass and is of course a very good jockey. That was very pleasing,” said Ramadhan.
De Vries felt that Raahy’s experience of runs against older horses previously helped.
“He was a horse I know well and ran some good races against older horses last season, so back in his age group and over this trip we thought would really suit him,” said the Dutchman.
Raahy had made his UAE bow at Meydan in January and has since then placed ninth, fifth, fourth and 12th before the win on Friday.
Meanwhile, American conditioner Doug Watson extended his lead at the top of the Trainers’ Championship after Masaali won the Commercial Bank of Dubai maiden race run over seven furlongs. Watson leads with 10 followed by Emirati handler Salem bin Ghadayer, who has seven.
RESULTS:
1. Commercial Bank Of Dubai, TB Maiden, 1400m (a7F), Dirt, Dh 60,000: Masaali
Jockey: Patrick Dobbs
Trainer: Doug Watson
2. Al Reda Insurance Brokers, TB Handicap, 1400m (a7F), Dirt, Dh 76,000: Almoreb
Jockey: Dane O’Neill
Trainer: Ali Rashid Al Rayhi
3. Arabian Scandinavian Insurance, TB Handicap, 1200m (a6F), Dirt, Dh 64,000: Imprison
Jockey: Fabrice Veron
Trainer: Rashed Bouresly
4. Shadwell Farm, TB Conditions, 1000M (a5F), Dirt, Dh 100,000: Raahy
Jockey: Adrie den Vries
Trainer: Jaber Ramadhan
5. SIS UK, TB Maiden, 1000m (a5F), Dirt, Dh 60,000: Cross The Ocean
Jockey: Richard Mullen
Trainer: Satish Seemar
6. Dubai Real Estate Centre, TB Handicap, 1950m (a10F), Dirt, Dh 64,000: Sa’Ada
Jockey: Fernando Jara
Trainer: Ahmad bin Harmash
