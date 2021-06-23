Para Powerlifting: Bunyau, Muratova set world records

Bonnie Gustin Bunyau and Vera Muratova sent strong warning to their rivals ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Thrilling contests marked the fourth day’s action with two new world records at the ongoing 11th Fazza Dubai 2021 Para Powerlifting World Cup on Tuesday.

Malaysia’s Bonnie Gustin Bunyau and Russia’s Vera Muratova sent strong warning to their rivals ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with world record breaking performances, en route taking men’s under 72kg and women’s up to 79 kg gold medals, respectively.

Bunyau, the senior and junior world champion at the Nur Sultan 2019, started his campaign with a powerful lift of 210kg. He faltered in the world record attempt of 230kg in the third round, and went on to attempt it in his fourth round only to succeed.

He took the gold with his 221kg lift in second attempt.

China’s Hu Peng finished on 214kg, ahead of Nigerian Paralympic bronze medallist Nnamdi Innocent (213kg). Iraq’s Paralympic silver medallist Rasool Mohsin took the fourth place with 207kg.

“I am very happy with my result here at Dubai 2021. This was the last competition in our preparation for the Paralympic Games and today’s show will give me a lot of confidence going ahead. I want to repeat the same performance at the Games,” said the 22-year-old Bunyau, who broke the earlier world record held by Iran's Roohallah Rostami (129kg) at Indonesia 2018 Asian Para Games.

In the women’s upto 79kg, Muratova, the World Championship bronze medallist, stayed ahead right from the start going for 135kg, 139kg and finishing off with 143kg to break the world record held by Paralympic champion Bose Omolayo (142.5kg) from Manchester 2021 in March.

China’s Xang Feifei, a Worlds silver medallist, tried to close the gap but could only manage 132kg for the silver ahead of Ukraine’s Nataliia Oliinyk (130kg).

Nigeria gets first gold

The women’s up to 55kg event was another exciting contest with at least four para powerlifters fighting for the gold medal position before Nigeria’s 19-year-old Mark Onyinyechi cleared the bar at 126kg in her only successful third attempt for the gold.

Onyinyechi also broke the junior world record as Turkey’s Besra Duman, a two-time junior world champion, Russia’s Tamara Podpalnaya, a Worlds bronze medallist, and China’s Worlds silver medallist Xiao Cuijuan faltered in their third attempts. They were all fighting for the gold medal aiming for 125 and 126kgs.

Duman (123kg) eventually took the silver, while Podpalnaya settled for the bronze with 121kg.

Egypt’s world champion Rehab takes gold

In the women’s upto 50kg, reigning world champion Rehab Ahmed from Egypt lifted 115kg in her first attempt, enough to take the gold, with China’s Hu Dandan finished just a kilo behind for the silver.

Russia’s Anastasiia Mamadamirova claimed the bronze clearing the bar at 99kg.

At the medals’ standings, China led with five gold, four silver and one bronze, followed by Russia with two gold, two silver and three bronze and, Egypt with two gold and two silver.

Around 300 para powerlifters from 62 nations are vying glory at the Dubai 2021 event which is the last chance for the para powerlifter to improve their world rankings to get a slot at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.