New E-Motorsports tournament in Dubai
UAE enthusiasts have the chance to land prizes worth AED20,000 in the City Walk 2020 E-Motorsports Tournament
The new route into top level motor sport comes under the spotlight in Dubai this weekend as enthusiasts tackle a virtual race challenge at some of the world’s top real life circuits.
The City Walk 2020 E-Motorsports Tournament powered by BMW, running to 5th December, is the first in a series of events planned by Dubai-based Pole Position Events Management to establish this hugely popular realm of racing in the UAE.
In the rise of E-motorsport as a global success story, 22-year-old Brit James Baldwin was crowned the world’s fastest gamer and earned a $1 million conventional race drive in the GT World Challenge Europe championship.
UAE enthusiasts eyeing a similar path to professional racing have the chance to land prizes worth AED20,000 in the City Walk 2020 E-Motorsports Tournament.
Sponsored by BMW and Pirelli, the event is based at a mobile E-Motorports concept unit located outside Hub Zero in City Walk and equipped with RaceRoom software and race consoles.
Racers enter a time attack competition to set the best lap time. Each is timed over three laps of a racing circuit, which is an exact replica of a real life racing venue with BMW race cars.
“We’re excited to be launching the first in a series of E-motorsport events which will add another dimension to the UAE motor sport calendar,” said Ryan Trutch, managing director of Pole Position Events Management, the automotive events agency.
The tournament consists of five rounds, each running from 10am-12 midnight daily until culminating at 4pm on 5th December. Enthusiasts can pay to enter as many times as they wish to improve their lap time in each round at a cost of AED 50 per entry.
