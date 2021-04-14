- EVENTS
Mansoor's decree sets terms and conditions for using the name of Dubai by sports events
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, has issued a decree regarding the terms and conditions for using the name of Dubai to organise sports events in the emirate.
The decree stated: “It is prohibited to use the name ‘Dubai’ by a sports event. A prior approval is needed from the Dubai Sports Council, and the approval is issued in accordance with the conditions and procedures stipulated in the Executive Council’s Resolution.”
The decree specified the conditions for using the name Dubai by a sports event, and, in addition to the requirements stipulated in the Executive Council Resolution No. 1 that was issued last year.
It stipulated the following norms: The applicant for use of the Dubai name must have all legal documents to work in the emirate. The applicant must have a significant role at the local, regional and international levels.
The sports event should have a significant positive impact on the emirate. The impact is determined according to the evaluation and classification system. No person shall have the right to own the name or logo of the sporting event in which the name Dubai is required to be used.
The name 'Dubai' should be used for the purpose of the sports event only and within the stipulated time frame specified in the approval.
The decision defines the procedures for obtaining approval:
Submit an application for approval on the prescribed form prepared by the Council for this purpose. All necessary documents supporting the application must be submitted to the Council. The Council shall study the application and verify that it fulfils all the conditions, and all necessary documents have been submitted. The Council may request the applicant to provide any further information that it deems necessary to make a decision on the application. The Council shall issue its decision of acceptance or rejection following due diligence, only after the request for approval and the required information is complete.
