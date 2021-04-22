Local athletes' performance will raise UAE's profile, says Sheikh Ahmed

The UAE sports sector has demonstrated its ability to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, said the country would keep raising the bar when it comes to offering its athletes the best opportunity to excel on the global stage.

The performance of the local athletes at elite international events will inspire the young generation and raise the country’s profile, he said.

Sheikh Ahmed also spoke about the importance of regulating all aspects of the sports sector, opening the door for creative ideas and suggestions and selecting the best ideas to implement.

This will further boost the UAE’s position on the global sports map and it’s aligned with the UAE’s vision for the next 50 years, he said.

The UAE sports sector, said Sheikh Ahmed, has demonstrated its ability to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The country has successfully hosted world-class golf, tennis, mixed martial arts, cricket and motor sports events amid a raging pandemic.

During the lockdown period last year, the sports associations also staged several virtual competitions to allow the citizens and the residents of the country to maintain their fitness levels even as the gyms across the world shut their doors to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A number of scientific and academic events were also hosted remotely to develop the skills of athletes.

Sheikh Ahmed’s remarks came as he chaired the 44th General Assembly of the UAE’s National Olympic Committee (NOC), which was held virtually in the presence of Humaid Al Qattami, First Vice President of the NOC and Chairman of the Executive Board; Mohammed Al Mahmoud, Second Vice President of the NOC; Mohammed bin Sulayem, Secretary-General of the NOC; Ezza bint Suliaman, Assistant Secretary-General for Financial and Administrative Affairs, along with representatives of local sports federations.

The General Assembly approved the membership of the Archery Federation and the eSports Federation in the NOC. The assembly also approved the admission of Nada Askar and Khalid Al-Zaabi to the membership board of the committee.

During the meeting, attendees recommended that athletes participating in international events receive the Covid-19 vaccine to ensure their health and safety.