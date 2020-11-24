Leaders Sharjah not taking Khor Fakkan lightly

The King have won six out of their six fixtures in the Arabian Gulf League so far

Sharjah may be perched at the top of table and promoted side Khor Fakkan may be second from the bottom but Abdulaziz Al Anbari, the coach of The King, said that it would be a folly to take them lightly when the two sides meet in the Arabian Gulf League on Thursday.

The League leaders have an unblemished record so far, having won six out of their six fixtures, while Khor Fakkan have won none, having lost five and drawn one.

But Al Anbari said that the position on the table is not a real reflection of a Khor Fakkan side who have proven to be stubborn opponents against heavyweights Al Nasr, Al Wahda and Shabab Al Ahli. Khor Fakkan lost by a solitary goal to Al Nasr last month before going down 2-1 to Al Wahda. They then held Shabab Al Ahli to a 2-2 stalemate.

And Al Anbari, whose side beat Al Nasr last time out, urged his men to be on guard against tricky opponents like Khor Fakkan.

“We cannot underestimate a team like Khor Fakkan,” Al Anbari said in his pre-match briefing on Tuesday evening.

“They were very competitive against Al Nasr, Al Wahda and Shabab Al Ahli. It is imperative that we work hard and not take things lightly. I’m confident that the players are aware about the importance of the match and we need to go all out and get full points,” he added.

Al Anbari also said that Sharjah’s standing at the top will give extra motivation to Khor Fakkan to play at their best.

“Our position on the table will motivate them to show their best levels and play strongly. We have to be ready for strong contacts and show a high degree of maturity and deal with the phases of play,” said the Emirati manager.

Meanwhile, Al Jazira defender Khalifa Al Hammadi has signed a five-year deal which will see him stay at the club until 2025.

The 22-year-old UAE international had made his professional debut in 2017, has made 56 appearances for the club.

“To further commit to Al Jazira is a dream come true and something that I am exceptionally proud of,” Al Hammadi, who came through the academy, said in a statement.

