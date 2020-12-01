Israeli school swimming team arrive in Dubai for camp

They will train at the sprawling Hamdan Sports Complex and the Hartland International School

With the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement paving the way for normalisation of relations between the UAE and Israel, it has also opened the gates to better co-operation in sports.

It has been a watershed moment and as part of the landmark agreement, the UAE has been witnessing a flurry of activity in sports, the latest being the arrival of a swimming team to Dubai from Israel.

A joint team of the Israel Swimming Association and Sakhnin Swimming School landed at the Dubai International Airport on Tuesday for an eight-day training camp. The team were welcomed by Michelle Slow, Dubai based Head of Development Swimming, and Niall, Head of Physical Education.

The Israeli team will train at the sprawling Hamdan Sports Complex and the Hartland International School, during their stay.

The camp has been organised by the UAE Swimming Federation, in co-operation with the Dubai Sports Council (DSC).

The team from Israel is accompanied by Mukhtar Haidari, Director of Sakhnin Swimming School and the International Cooperation Officer of the Israeli Federation.

Early last month, the Dubai Sports Council had discussed co-operation with former Israel National team coach and former Chelsea manager Avram Grant.

Saeed Hareb, secretary general of the Dubai Sports Council had met Grant at the Council's headquarters and decided to collaborate for the betterment of football in the UAE. Grant, who succeeded Jose Mourinho at Chelsea and never lost a single home game in the Premier League, during his reign, expressed his desire to work with Dubai Sports Council for the benefit of football in the UAE by conducting advance-level workshops and training courses for the technical staff here.

Israeli football club Hapoel Tel Aviv had also discussed mutual co-operation and investment opportunities with the Dubai Sports Council.

Hapoel Tel Aviv are one of Israel’s biggest football clubs, having won 13 league titles and 16 State Cups. Originally established in 1923, Hapoel Tel Aviv are also the first Asian champions, winning the first edition of the Asian Football Confederation’s continental club championship, the Asian Champion Club Tournament (now AFC Champions League) in 1967, defeating Malaysian club Selangor FA 2-1 in Bangkok.

Hapoel Tel Aviv were the first Israeli club to sign an Arab player and their list of Arab players includes Rifaat Turk, who went on to become the first Arab to play for the Israel national team and represent the country at the Olympic Games, Salim Tuama and Walid Badir.

Today, Hapoel Tel Aviv have the highest number of Arab players for all age groups as well as the club’s first team, and the club is also affiliated with several initiatives for children that promote equality and opportunities through football.

