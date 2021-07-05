Girl power: Shelina, Nysha share 208-run partnership in inter-academy cricket
Shelina and Nysha gave a glimpse into the future of UAE women's cricket
Team Maxtalent Red stormed into the semifinals of the Maxtalent Global Sports Under 10 Summer Cup Inter-Academy tournament at Kent College in Dubai, a press release said.
Shelina Laxmidas and Nysha Tivari, the two talented young openers, gave a glimpse into the future of UAE’s women’s cricket with a fantastic 208-run opening partnership in their team’s 174-run victory over Desert Cubs DPS Dubai.
Batting first, Team Maxtalent Red made 266 for three in 20 overs, thanks to the brilliant exhibition of batting from Shelina and Nysha.
While Shelina made 101 off 45 balls, Nysha scored 100 off just 52 balls.
In reply, Desert Cubs DPS Dubai were all out for 92 in 10.5 overs.
Sudhakar Shetty, the head of Maxtalent Global Sports Cricket Academy, was delighted with the performance of the two young girls.
“Both the girls played brilliant shots and it was fantastic to see them reach the magic three figure score,” Shetty said.
“Scoring a hundred is a dream for any cricketer and their performance will now be a huge motivation for all the young girls in the UAE.”
Shelina bagged the player-of-the-match award while Nysha walked away with emerging player of the match medal.
