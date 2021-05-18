- EVENTS
GCC Cricket Cup: Bahrain teams praise cricket facilities in UAE
The tournament, organised by G Force Sports Services, will see the final match on May 21 in Sharjah
The GCC Cricket Cup for the under 14 and under 16 teams got underway recently at the Vision Cricket Ground in Sharjah.
Four teams, including two from Bahrain, are taking part in the 30-overs-a-side event built to give budding players an opportunity to improve their skills.
The tournament, organised by G Force Sports Services, will see the final match on May 21 in Sharjah.
“We are so pleased to have a quality tournament where all our boys in UAE are getting a chance to play some good games. They are not just playing competitive cricket, but they are also getting the exposure to play against overseas teams,” Gopal Jasapara, head coach of the G Force Cricket Academy, said.
The 16-match tournament, sponsored by Premier Technology, offers the two teams from Bahrain a chance to play on turf wickets.
“The teams from Bahrain, including their coaching staff, have been highly impressed by the cricket facilities in the UAE. They don’t have turf wickets in Bahrain, so it’s a great opportunity for them to play on good wickets,” Jasapara said.
The participating teams are HPCA Cricket Academy (Bahrain), Noor Sports Cricket Academy (Bahrain), G Force Gladiators (UAE) and G Force Strikers (UAE).
“We have come up with the idea of GCC Cup when we got the support from High Performance Cricket Academy, Bahrain. They have not only come here to support us, but they have also brought some very talented boys from Bahrain to participate in the tournament,” said Jasapara, before adding that the GCC Cup would be a regular event.
