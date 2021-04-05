Dubai Para Badminton: Golden treble for France's Mazur; India top medals tally

Filed on April 5, 2021 | Last updated on April 5, 2021 at 12.12 am

Mazur's golden treble was enough to put France in the top three of medals standings

France’s world champion and top seed Lucas Mazur delivered as promised to complete a golden treble at the 3rd Sheikh Hamdan bin Al Maktoum Dubai Para Badminton International 2021 that concluded here on Sunday.

Mazur opened his golden run at the championships in style, partnering Faustine Noel in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 as the pair came back from a game down to beat Indonesian top pair Hary Susanto and Leani Ratri Oktila 12-21, 21-19, 21-19.

The Frenchman then claimed his men's singles SL4 title rather easily against India's Sukant Kadam, winning it in 33 minutes (21-15, 21-6).

He completed the treble with yet another close match against Indonesia’s Suryo Nugroho and Fredy Setiawan that went into three sets (21-19, 13-21, 21-19).

Mazur’s golden treble was enough to put France in the top three of medals standings as they finished second with eight medals (four gold, two silver and two bronze) behind India which finished with 20 medals (four gold, six silver and 10 bronze medals), and ahead of Malaysia with seven medals (3 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze).

India’s Bhagat wins two gold

Elsewhere, reigning world champion Pramod Bhagat clinched two gold medals in men’s singles SL3 and men’s doubles SL3-SL4 events.

Bhagat started India’s proceeding on the day taking the gold against compatriot Nitesh Kumar, winning it 21-17, 21-18 after fighting it out for 39 minutes.

Later he combined with Manoj Sarkar to defeat compatriots Nitesh and Sukant Kadam 21-18, 21-16 in men’s doubles SL3-SL4 final.

Indonesian top player Oktila also left the Shabab Al Ahli Club with two gold medals in women’s singles SL4 and women’s doubles SL3-SL4 where she and her partner Khalimatus Sadiyah overcame France’s Lenaig Morin and Faustine Noel 21-15, 21-16.

“I wanted to go back home with three medals, but managed only two. I will work on my mental aspect and fighting spirit to achieve my target of three gold in Tokyo 2020,” said Oktila, who topped the WS SL4 to take the title.

Malaysian Cheah pulls off a thriller

As expected, the men's singles SU5 finals went down to the wire with Malaysian World Championships bronze medallist Cheah Liek Hou pulling off a thrilling victory, coming back from a game down against Indonesia youngster and world no. 1 Dheva Anrimusthi to win 14-21, 22-20, 21-18.

Oksana shocks world champion

Among other highlights, Ukraine's Oksana Kozyna came out with a brilliant performance to shock reigning world champion Manasi Joshi in straight games 21-10, 21-17 in women’s singles SL3 final.