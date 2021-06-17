Dubai 2021 World Cup will be a tough challenge, says Egypt's Sherif Osman

The Dubai 2021 is the last opportunity for the para powerlifters to improve their rankings to get a slot at Tokyo 2020

Three-time Paralympic champion Sherif Osman was eager to compete after a long gap of 15 months and said the 11th Fazza Dubai 2021 Para Powerlifting World Cup will pose ‘tougher challenge' than the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Osman, one of the top names at the Dubai 2021 World Cup, felt the level of the competition this year will be 'very high' considering all the top playing nation including China, Nigeria, Egypt among others, will be in action and their players will be aiming to better their world rankings.

“The challenge at the Dubai 2021 would be very tough. Everyone will be very strong. All the athletes will be aiming to better their world rankings in order to qualify for the Tokyo 2020," said the 39-year-old Osman who will lead Egypt’s 17-member team in Dubai.

"I even feel the event here will pose a tougher challenge than Tokyo 2020 where we have to face only one athlete from each country. But here, several athletes from one nation will vie for Paralympic slot.

“I hope I can do my best and get closer to my dream. Winning a gold at the Dubai World Cup is definitely my target which will get me a step closer towards my fourth Paralympic gold.”

Asked if he will aim for a world record in Dubai, Osman said: “I will keep the best for Tokyo and will aim to break my own world record in August. Here I will aim to keep my qualification.”

The Para Powerlifting legend currently holds the men’s -59kg category world record at 211kg achieved at Rio 2016 Games.

“Last few months have been very challenging for all athletes with no competition. It felt like ‘I was sleeping’. But I believe that period has made us mentally stronger and gave us a lot of self-belief. This was also a different sort of experience for everyone,” the Egyptian added.

Dubai best organisers

Calling Dubai as one of the best organisers, Osman said: “He has fond memories of Dubai and the events organised here. The city has been one of the best organisers in holding a WPPO event. Right from the competition, transportation, accommodation etc, everything is arranged so well. I have always enjoyed competing here and hope to make it memorable this time as well.”

Meanwhile, the local organisers were confident of hosting yet another successful Fazza competition like they did in the past.

Chairman of the Fazza Championships, Thani Juma Berregad, said: “Dubai is ready to host yet another World Cup, this time Para Powerlifting. All the precautionary and safety measures have been put in place and all the sectors have been working very hard towards the success of the event. This is an important event for all the players and I wish them luck for a good competition.”

As many as 300 para powerlifters from 62 nations will be in action at the event that commences from Saturday, June 19.