Dubai 2021 World Cup: UAE take silver in Mixed Team event

Filed on June 25, 2021 | Last updated on June 25, 2021 at 01.37 am

Hosts UAE rode on their veteran star Mohammed Khamis Khalaf’s powerful show to clinch the silver medal in the Mixed Team event as the 11th Fazza Dubai 2021 Para Powerlifting World Cup concluded in Dubai on Thursday.

The UAE went down to Chile in the final of the mixed team event, which was competed by eight teams. Colombia settled for the bronze.

Khalaf, the two-time Paralympic champion, was happy with the result and said it was a good moral booster for his preparation for Tokyo 2020.

“We were participating for the first time in the Mixed Team event and the whole team did very well. We entered into this event as an experiment and we are now accustomed to playing as a team. With my performance today, I am more confident for my next goal. Now we have to undergo an intense camp for our final preparation where there will be a lot of pressure. I hope I can give my best in Tokyo,” said the 51-year-old Khalaf.

Fazza Championships chairman, Thani Juma Berregad, congratulated the winners and thanked the World Para Powerlifting for yet again showing trust on them.

“I am very happy that we could host yet another successful event amid the pandemic. The event definitely gave a lot of confidence not just to the winners but to all the athletes who competed here after a long time," Juma Berregad said.

“Besides we would like to congratulate all who booked their slots for Tokyo 2020. The role of the technical officials, referees and the whole support staff have been magnificent. They have overcome all the challenges to make this event a success.”

Meanwhile, Director of the Championships, Majid Al Usaimi hoped that the result at the Dubai 2021 World Cup would play an important role in the para powerlifters’ preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

“I wish all the powerlifters good luck as they do their final preparation for the Games,” Al Usaimi said.

In the only individual event of the day, Amalia Perez from Mexico took the top honours in women’s up to 61kg.

Having led from the start, Perez lifted 126kg in her second attempt for the gold as Egypt’s Fatima Korany cleared the bar at 117kg for the silver.

Ukraine’s Rayisa Toporkova settled for the bronze on 115kg.

Overall, China emerged the best team, finishing on top of medals standings with seven medals, two silver and one bronze, followed by Russia with three gold, three silver and four bronze and, Egypt with three gold and three silver.