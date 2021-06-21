Dubai 2021 World Cup: Jordan's Khattab smashes world record, wins gold

Khattab surprised everyone at the Dubai Club for People of Determination with his powerful performance

Jordan’s Abdelkareem Khattab came out with an impressive show to break the world record two times on his way to clinch the men’s under 88kg gold medal at the ongoing 11th Fazza Dubai 2021 Para Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai on Monday.

In the most thrilling event of the third day that saw three new world records created, Khattab surprised everyone at the Dubai Club for People of Determination with his powerful performance lifting 137kg in his third attempt to set a new world record and take the gold.

He yet again went on to improve own mark by lifting 140kg in a fourth attempt, which was though not counted in the result.

In doing so, Khattab, the two-time Worlds bronze medallist, overcame a field that had Paralympic and world champions like UAE star Mohammed Khamis Khalaf and China’s Jixiong Ye among others.

Ye had, in fact, improved his own world record set at Indonesia 2018 Asian Para Games (234) by lifting 236kg in his second attempt to put himself in gold medal position before Khattab stole the show.

Ye eventually settled for the silver, ahead of compatriot Xiaofei Gu (234kg).

“I am, of course, very happy with my performance here. I came here with the goal to better my personal record and thank God, I manage to do it, not just once but twice breaking the world record. I feel very confident ahead of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics,” said Khattab praising the Local Organisers Dubai Club for hosting a 'wonderful event'.

Khalaf finishes fifth position

Meanwhile, local hero Khalaf settled for the fifth place with a lift of 212kg in a category, where he has been a Paralympic gold medallist in Rio 2016.

“I am happy with my show today. It’s a good number for now considering that I have changed my category and we were competing after a long time. I will work harder now in the next two months and do my best in Tokyo,” said the 51-year-old Khalaf who is keeping his fingers crossed to get his qualification for Tokyo 2020.

In other events of the day, Egyptian Worlds bronze medallist Elelfat Mohamed took the gold men’s under 80kg clearing the bar at 217 kg, followed by world junior champion Donato Telesca of Italy (198) and Francisco Palomeque Palacios of Columbia (196kg).

In the women’s events, Ali Amany of Egypt finished on top in the women’s under 86kg gold with a lift of 132 kg, while China’s reigning world champion Han Miaoyu cleared the bar at 134kg to win women’s under 73kg gold.

At the medals’ standings, China led with five gold, two silver and bronze, followed by Egypt with two gold and two silver and Jordan with two gold.

Algeria’s Bettir takes surprise gold

On Sunday, Algeria’s World Championship silver medallist Hocine Bettir was the surprise winner in men’s under 65kg category.

Bettir, World Championships silver medallist, overcame a field that had three-time Paralympic medallist Lei Liu to take the gold with a lift of 191kg. Liu had to retire after hurting his shoulder.

Chile’s Jorge Carinao finished just a kilo behind at 190kg to claim the silver, while Great Britain’s Mark Swan (179kg) took the bronze.

“The level of competition is very high here and I am very happy with my performance today; my best ever in this tournament,” said Bettir, a gold medallist at the Fazza Championships in 2019.

However, in a disappointment to the fans, Egyptian giant Osman Sherif didn’t start in the men’s under 65kg.

Yongkai takes China’s 4th Gold

Earlier, China’s Qi Yongkai came back from nowhere to lift 186kg in his only successful attempt (third) and clinch China’s fourth gold in men’s under 59kg.

Reigning world champion Vladimir Krivulya lived up to his billing and gave Russia’s its first gold in Dubai 2021, triumphing in men’s under 54kg with a lift of 182kg, finishing far ahead of the rest.

Around 300 para powerlifters from 62 nations are vying glory at the Dubai 2021 event which is the last chance for the para powerlifter to improve their world rankings to get a slot at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.