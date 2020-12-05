AM Polo Team win UAE National Day Cup 2020
AM Polo Team's Tomy Iriarte stole the victory from Green Gates at the last second that ended the match at 4.5 goals to 4.
AM Polo Team staged a brilliant rally to defeat Green gates Polo Team 4.5-4 en route to emerging champions in the UAE National Day Cup 2020 at Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club.
Green Gates grabbed a commanding 35-to nil lead at the end of the second chukker before AM Polo team managed to meet them halfway with two goals at the penultimate chukker.
The excitement kicked in at the final chukker as a penalty shot from AM Polo team inched the gap by half a goal. Both teams raced for the win, and Tomy Iriarte stole the victory from Green Gates at the last second that ended the match at 4.5 goals to 4.
Humaid bin Drai, Founder and Chairman of Bin Drai Enterprises, awarded the teams of the day with Tomy Iriarte as the Most Valuable Player and Charm -—the horse ridden by Tuki Guinazu — as the Best Playing Pony. — KT Report
-
Local Sports
AM Polo Team win UAE National Day Cup 2020
AM Polo Team's Tomy Iriarte stole the victory from Green Gates at the ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Kohli, Bumrah among Lara’s best of this era
Among the five best West Indians of his era, Lara named Courtney... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Video: Gavaskar surprised by Jadeja substitution...
Australia coach Justin Langer was seen remonstrating with match... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Australia bring in Lyon, fret over Finch’s...
The injury-plagued hosts will take a late call on Finch’s... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
Vaccine a confidence booster, say those who have taken the vaccine. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews