AM Polo Team win UAE National Day Cup 2020

AM Polo Team's Tomy Iriarte stole the victory from Green Gates at the last second that ended the match at 4.5 goals to 4.

AM Polo Team staged a brilliant rally to defeat Green gates Polo Team 4.5-4 en route to emerging champions in the UAE National Day Cup 2020 at Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club.

Green Gates grabbed a commanding 35-to nil lead at the end of the second chukker before AM Polo team managed to meet them halfway with two goals at the penultimate chukker.

The excitement kicked in at the final chukker as a penalty shot from AM Polo team inched the gap by half a goal. Both teams raced for the win, and Tomy Iriarte stole the victory from Green Gates at the last second that ended the match at 4.5 goals to 4.

Humaid bin Drai, Founder and Chairman of Bin Drai Enterprises, awarded the teams of the day with Tomy Iriarte as the Most Valuable Player and Charm -—the horse ridden by Tuki Guinazu — as the Best Playing Pony. — KT Report