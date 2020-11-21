Al Wahda blank 10-man Ajman to go second

Goals from Yahya Al Ghassani, Gianluca Muniz and Mohamed Almenhali saw The Clarets waltz to a 3-0 victory at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Former champions Al Wahda blanked 10-man Ajman to displace Al Nasr and go second in the Arabian Gulf League table on Saturday night.

Yahya Al Ghassani put The Clarets ahead on 22 minutes and Gianluca Muniz added the second three minutes later. Mohamed Almenhali then put it to bed with the third, with 10 minutes to go for the final whistle.

Their fourth win in six outings saw Vuk Rasovic’s side gather 13 points, the same as Al Nasr. But their superior goal difference, where they have plundered 16 goals and shipped six as compared to Al Nasr’s 12 goals for and three against, sees Al Wahda sit second in the League table. Ajman are 12th following their fourth loss. They have only two points from six games, courtesy of two stalemates.

Elsewhere, in the faraway Western Region of Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra were 2-0 winners against Khor Fakkan at the Hamdan bin Zayed Stadium. After a goalless first half, Mikhail Kenro Rosheuvel gave Al Dhafra the lead on 59 minutes and Denilson Pereira Junior rounded it off with the second, seven minutes from time.

The Western Knights are sixth in the standings with 10 points with this being their third victory. Khor Fakkan, meanwhile, are second from the bottom with just a point, after suffering their fifth defeat.

Earlier, in a late-night game on Friday night, League leaders Sharjah got past Al Nasr 2-1 in an ill-tempered game at the Sharjah Stadium. Igor Coronado fired a brace, while Diaa Sabi’A scored the lone goal for The Blues.

Sharjah maintained their stranglehold at the top with The King moving five points clear. Meanwhile, Al Ain are fourth behind Al Wahda and Al Nasr with Bani Yas rounding out the top five.

RESULTS:

Al Wahda 3 (Yahya Al Ghassani 22, Gianluca Muniz 25, Mohamed Almenhali 80) Ajman 0

Al Dhafra 2 (Mikhail Kenro Rosheuvel 59, Denilson Pereira Junior 83) Khor Fakkan 0

Sharjah 2 (Igor Coronado 20, 79) Al Nasr 0 (Diaa Sabi’A 58)