AC Milan become Expo 2020 Dubai's official partner

AC Milan have become the latest global giants to join hands with Expo 2020 Dubai, the Italian club announced on Wednesday.

The Rossoneri are now an official partner of World Expo in Dubai.

Expo 2020 will take place from October 1 to March 31 and will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

The event is set to be the largest ever staged in the Arab World and will be welcoming 191 countries, providing a platform to foster creativity, innovation and collaboration under the event’s theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

AC Milan are committed to utilising the appeal and popularity of their iconic brand, which boast a fanbase of more than 500 million globally. AC Milan will also be physically present at the event and will bring their heritage and vision to promote the fundamental values of sport and inspire positive change through football.

Through the partnership with Expo 2020, AC Milan aim to strengthen their presence in the Middle East, a key market for the Rossoneri where the club have been active for many years.

Besides playing in the region in the past, AC Milan also boast a number of local partnerships, which help the Rossoneri connect with their solid fanbase in the market, including a long-standing partnership with Emirates – an AC Milan partner since 2007 as well as a Premier Partner and Official Airline Partner of Expo 2020.

“As a club based in Milan, a city that hosted the most recent World Expo in 2015, we know that Expo 2020 is a special moment in history that sees the world comes together to unlock its potential,” said Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer of AC Milan.

“That is why it is truly an honour for AC Milan to partner with such an iconic and extraordinary event. Expo 2020 Dubai will remain in history, not just as the first World Expo to be held in the region, but also as an inspiring event that strives to inspire people to build a better world and shape the future.”

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales & Marcomms Officer, said Expo 2020 is delighted to be ‘partnering with a club as internationally renowned and respected as AC Milan’.

“With its passionate global fanbase and glorious history spanning 122 years, AC Milan have been a pivotal and inventive force in the world of football. Expo 2020’s values are very much aligned with those of AC Milan where we share a belief in empowering people to be the best version of themselves – ambitious, tenacious, creative and forward-thinking,” Douglas-Home said.

“We also recognise the unique power of sport to bring together people, communities and nations through collaboration and innovation, and we look forward to working with AC Milan in delivering our programme for people and planet.”