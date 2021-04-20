Abu Dhabi to host Fina World Swimming Championships in December

Some of the world’s best short-course swimmers will be vying for the honours at the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena

Abu Dhabi will host the 15th Fina World Swimming Championships (25m) in December, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced on Tuesday.

Some of the world’s best short-course swimmers will be vying for the honours at the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena – the UAE’s largest multi-purpose indoor entertainment venue -- in Yas Island.

The official brand logo for the championships, which celebrates Abu Dhabi’s pearl diving heritage, has also been revealed to mark the announcement of the event.

To be held from December 16 to December 21, the Fina World Swimming Championships (25m) will showcase the very best in aquatic talent, providing both local and international fans with the opportunity to watch top-quality competitive swimming action in the heart of Abu Dhabi.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the championships will feature men’s and women’s events in all four strokes -- freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly -- along with the individual medley and relays.

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring the Fina World Swimming Championships (25m) to Abu Dhabi later this year.

“This is set to be a huge event for Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and the UAE, with over 1,000 of the most talented short-course swimmers from around the world showcasing their abilities in what we expect to be an exciting competition.

“This World Championship event will further enhance the emirate’s reputation as a top global destination for sport, entertainment, leisure and business.

“Abu Dhabi continues to showcase its ability to host largescale events while ensuring the safety of everybody in attendance.

“The wise leadership of our country and their generous support for the development of the sports sector has always been overwhelming in the land of tolerance and peace.”

Al Awani also hailed the UAE for the creating a safe environment to stage world-class sporting events.

“Abu Dhabi has also worked relentlessly to bring life to normalcy from the prevailing pandemic through large vaccination campaigns exceeding 9 million doses to combat the new waves of the Covid-19 cases,” he said.

“The Fina World Swimming Championships is the latest addition to an ever-growing list of major sporting events to be hosted in Abu Dhabi recently, including UFC, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the UAE Tour and the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

“Also, the Fina championships will be hosted in parallel with the Fina World Aquatics Convention, yet another important event on the global calendar, which will also take place on Yas Island."

Julio C. Maglione, president of the Federation Internationale De Natation (FINA), said: “The Fina World Swimming Championships (25m) will be a highlight of the 2021 sporting calendar, and we are thrilled to be able to bring the event to Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s fastest-growing sporting hubs.

“Having previously staged events such as the Fina High Diving World Cup and Fina Open Water Swim World Cup in Abu Dhabi, we know there is a huge appetite for top-quality sporting action among the local community. We are extremely proud to give fans in Abu Dhabi and the UAE another major event to look forward to at the end of a big year for sport.”

Meanwhile, Sultan Al Samahi, president of UAE Swimming Federation, hoped the event would have a positive impact on local swimmers.

“Hosting such events plays a pivotal role in the progression and development of swimming across the UAE. We look forward to working with Fina and the LOC to ensure that this event creates a positive impact on our local athletes over the coming months,” Al Samahi said.

“And hope that the whole country is ready to cheer on the Emirati athletes who will line up against the world’s best in December.”

Qualifying events for the Fina World Swimming Championships (25m) will take place in Africa, America, Asia, Europe, and Oceania over the coming months, giving short-course swimmers around the world a chance to secure their spots at the Abu Dhabi competition.