Abu Dhabi Cycling Club make Dolomite Marathon debut in Italy
The Dolomite Marathon is one of the biggest cycling competitions in the world
The Abu Dhabi Cycling Club (ADCC) recently made their Dolomite Marathon debut in Italy.
As many as eight riders -- Mohammed Al Ghafri, Talal Al Balushi, Abdul Qader Al Mansouri, Mohammed Abdul Qader Saeed, Rashid Sweidan, Abdullah Al Mansouri, Abdullah Issa and Alexandr Pliuschin -- represented the ADCC team at the event in Italy.
The Dolomite Marathon is one of the biggest cycling competitions in the world, with 9,000 cyclists participating in the event.
On ADCC’s participation in the marathon, Al Nekhaira Al Khyeli, CEO, said the event gave the ADCC cyclists a different experience which would help them in their preparation for major races.
Al Khyeli also praised the ADCC team for their great spirit and desire to hard work.
The Dolomite Marathon featured a unique track where the challenge was to climb eight different mountains.
-
Football
Euro 2020: Police make 20 arrests in London after ...
England will face Italy in Sunday's final at Wembley READ MORE
-
Football
PSG sign Spain defender Ramos on free transfer
He helped Real win four Champions League titles and five La Liga... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Southgate urges England to conquer one ...
For the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup final, England... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Was it a penalty? First contentious...
Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said he cannot understand how such a... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Cloud seeding helping enhance rainfall...
The NCM has reported heavy rains with hail over Ghashaba in Al Ain... READ MORE
-
News
Ship fire at port didn't affect operations, says...
Casualties avoided as ship was immediately evacuated; cause of fire... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Hamdan praises security forces over port...
The fire on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port was brought under control... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 2 expats win Dh500,000 each in Mahzooz draw
Mahmoud intends to help some people who have fallen on hard times due ... READ MORE
News
UAE Golden Visa: 24x7 service launched in Dubai
7 July 2021
News
UAE ranked world's 2nd safest country in 2021