Abu Dhabi Cycling Club make Dolomite Marathon debut in Italy

The Abu Dhabi Cycling Club (ADCC) recently made their Dolomite Marathon debut in Italy.

As many as eight riders -- Mohammed Al Ghafri, Talal Al Balushi, Abdul Qader Al Mansouri, Mohammed Abdul Qader Saeed, Rashid Sweidan, Abdullah Al Mansouri, Abdullah Issa and Alexandr Pliuschin -- represented the ADCC team at the event in Italy.

The Dolomite Marathon is one of the biggest cycling competitions in the world, with 9,000 cyclists participating in the event.

On ADCC’s participation in the marathon, Al Nekhaira Al Khyeli, CEO, said the event gave the ADCC cyclists a different experience which would help them in their preparation for major races.

Al Khyeli also praised the ADCC team for their great spirit and desire to hard work.

The Dolomite Marathon featured a unique track where the challenge was to climb eight different mountains.