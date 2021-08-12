A night of ‘Real’ boxing set to leave a legacy in Dubai

Filed on August 12, 2021 | Last updated on August 12, 2021 at 12.18 am

In the last week of their camp, the boxers have been training at Real Boxing Only gym in Al Quoz and the weigh-in will be Thursday, August 12, 2pm at Atlantis The Palm.

Former three-time light middleweight champion Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout (33-5-1, 18 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Alejandro Davila (22-2-2, 9 KOs) at the Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai on August 13.

The 35-year-old American Southpaw is looking to get himself back into title contention with a dominant display in Dubai. The vacant WBA Inter-Continental Cruiserweight title is also on the line when Cuba’s Mike Perez (24-3-1, 15 KOs) takes on Nigeria’s Tony Salam (14-2-0, 9 KOs)

Also in action will be ‘The Magician’ Anthony Sims Jr (20-1, 18 KOs) who will be looking to get back to winning ways, the American will square up against the South American, Hernan David Perez (8-3-0, 3 KOs) for the WBA Inter-Continental Super-Middleweight title.

Someone’s 0 will have to go when the talented Kazak, Bekman Soylybayev (12-0, 4 KOs) puts his undefeated record on the line, ready to do battle with the Mexican knockout artist Ramiro Cesena (13-0-1, 11 KOs).

World title hopeful Fernando Daniel Martinez (12-0, 7 KOs) looks to add to his unblemished record, Gonzalo Garcia Duran (18-21-2, 9 KOs) will be the man coming to upset the party and German sensation Ramona Graeff makes her professional debut on what promises to be an explosive night of professional boxing.

In the last week of their camp, the boxers have been training at Real Boxing Only gym in Al Quoz and the weigh-in will be Thursday, August 12, 2pm at Atlantis The Palm.

The event is promoted by Legacy Sports Management.

“Dubai stands for quality, and we are keen to bring the best Fight card to Dubai and spotlight the city as the new place to be for boxing,” said Karim Akkar, CEO, Legacy Sports Management.

“Dubai is the place where we want to build world champions in the next year. Everyone loves the city and boxers around the globe were overwhelmed with the opportunity to fight here — the legacy continues…” Akkar said.