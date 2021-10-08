Italian legend Maldini visits Expo 2020
Maldini, who is regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all times, made a record 902 appearances in all competitions for AC Milan
Former Italian captain and AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini visited the Italian pavilion at Expo 2020, as well as a number of other country pavilions, and met with a number of visitors in the pavilions.
Maldini, who won seven Italian Serie A league titles and featured in five of Milan’s seven Uefa Champions League triumphs, also met Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC). Maldini was presented with a copy of My Story — the anecdotal memoir of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Maldini was happy to receive the book, especially as he is in love with Dubai and admires the speed and quality of its development, and is a regular visitor to the emirate.
Maldini, who is regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all times, made a record 902 appearances in all competitions for Milan as a player and also won four European Super Cup with the Italian club, two Intercontinental Cup and a Fifa Club World Cup. He is now serving as the club’s technical director since 2019.
The Italian star expressed his happiness to visit Dubai and attend the Expo, especially as he realizes the importance and prestige of this event, since his city Milan hosted the last edition of the Expo in 2015.
-
Sports
Italian legend Maldini visits Expo 2020
Maldini, who is regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all... READ MORE
-
Cricket
India's first World Cup replica sold for whopping ...
Ehsan Moravej won the bid for the replica of the 1983 World Cup... READ MORE
-
Sports
Iran overcome spirited UAE, Saudi stun Japan
The Whites remain third with two points from three matches in Group A READ MORE
-
Sports
IPL 2021: KKR ride past Royals to take firm grip...
Defending champions Mumbai Indians need to win by 171 runs against... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE aims at net-zero emissions by 2050
The UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative seeks to underpin the... READ MORE
-
Europe
Covid-19: UK removes 47 countries from red list
Only seven nations remain under the restrictions READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No quarantine in Abu Dhabi for travellers from 82 ...
The new green list comes into effect from October 8. READ MORE
-
Business
UAE will play a pioneering role in launching...
The UAE will play a pioneering role in creating and launching a true... READ MORE
News
Dubai to host first-ever Miss Universe UAE
7 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?