Italian legend Maldini visits Expo 2020

Former Italian captain and AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini visited the Italian pavilion at Expo 2020, as well as a number of other country pavilions, and met with a number of visitors in the pavilions.

Maldini, who won seven Italian Serie A league titles and featured in five of Milan’s seven Uefa Champions League triumphs, also met Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC). Maldini was presented with a copy of My Story — the anecdotal memoir of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Maldini was happy to receive the book, especially as he is in love with Dubai and admires the speed and quality of its development, and is a regular visitor to the emirate.

Maldini, who is regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all times, made a record 902 appearances in all competitions for Milan as a player and also won four European Super Cup with the Italian club, two Intercontinental Cup and a Fifa Club World Cup. He is now serving as the club’s technical director since 2019.

The Italian star expressed his happiness to visit Dubai and attend the Expo, especially as he realizes the importance and prestige of this event, since his city Milan hosted the last edition of the Expo in 2015.