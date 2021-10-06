IPL 2021: Sunrisers dent Bangalore's top two chances
Hyderabad pull off a four-run win for only their third victory
Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a four-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday for only their third victory in this season’s Indian Premier League.
Bangalore, already through to the playoffs, lost their way once Glenn Maxwell (40) was run out in the 15th over before Hyderabad restricted Virat Kohli’s men to 137-6.
Needing 13 off the last over, AB de Villiers could only score a single off three full tosses bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar despite lofting the fast bowler for a six off the fourth delivery.
A flurry of emotions in both the camps as @SunRisers clinch a thriller against #RCB.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 6, 2021
Scorecard - https://t.co/EqmOIV0UoV #RCBvSRH #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/6EicLI02T0
Earlier, after being put into bat, Hyderabad scored 141-7 as Bangalore allowed just a run-a-ball 36 in the last six overs and claimed five wickets.
“It’s been a really tough season but it was great to see these small improvements,” Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson said. “We’ve had a lot of last-over finishes and being on the right side of those is clearly helpful.”
Jason Roy top-scored with 44 off 38 balls, but once Dan Christian had the Englishman caught off his own bowling in the 15th over, Hyderabad lost their way.
The tournament’s leading wicket-taker Harshal Patel stretched his wickets tally to 29 by claiming 3-33 as he dismissed Wriddhiman Saha (10) and Jason Holder (16) in his last two overs.
Bangalore lost their skipper Kohli in the first over when he tried to play Kumar across the line and was trapped leg before wicket for 5.
A look at the Points Table after Match 52 of #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/7DNFup4qDg— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 6, 2021
Devdutt Padikkal (41) and Maxwell revived the chase with a 54-run partnership but Maxwell got run out and Padikkal holed out in the deep to give Rashid Khan (1-39) a wicket off his penultimate ball in the 17th over.
“Maxi’s run out was the key moment for us,” Kohli said. “With AB you’re never out of the game. Things could have gone anywhere and Sunrisers held their nerves to not allow us to get away.”
Left-handed Shahbaz Ahmed (14) struck two boundaries, but de Villiers couldn’t capitalize on three lose deliveries in the last over.
With the last round of league games set to start from Thursday, Bangalore, with 16 points, are likely to finish third in the points table. Delhi Capitals are certain to finish among the top two with 20 points, followed by Chennai Super Kings, who have 18 points. Hyderabad have six points from 13 games and will finish last in the eight-team event. — AP
-
Sports
IPL 2021: Sunrisers dent Bangalore's top two...
Hyderabad pull off a four-run win for only their third victory READ MORE
-
Sports
IPL 2021: Chennai look to bounce back after twin...
MS Dhoni's side go up against Punjab Kings in Dubai READ MORE
-
Sports
IPL 2021: KKR need to cover all bases to nudge...
The fourth place may well be decided on Net Run Rate READ MORE
-
Sports
T20 World Cup final in Dubai: Tickets start at...
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host 13 fixtures... READ MORE
-
Americas
US: Student arrested hours after Texas school...
Two people were shot and two others had unspecified injuries after a... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: French envoy houses evacuated Afghan girl's...
Now, Juji the mynah can say 'Bonjour'. READ MORE
-
Africa
WHO experts back malaria vaccine for African...
Recommendation of Mosquirix vaccine could potentially save hundreds... READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
Expo 2020: These employees can get paid leave to...
Visitors from around the globe have been thronging to the mega fair... READ MORE
Government
UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities
6 October 2021
Sports
India hockey withdraws from 2022 Commonwealth Games
6 October 2021
News
Dubai: Tickets for Burj Al Arab hotel tour to start at Dh399
6 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
35 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?