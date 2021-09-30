IPL 2021: Punjab Kings ace Gayle leaves bio-bubble
The towering West Indian expresses need to refresh himself for the T20 World Cup, which will be staged in the UAE
Chris Gayle will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble due to bubble fatigue, Punjab Kings announced on Thursday.
Having been a part of the CPL bubble and then the IPL bubble, he expressed a desire to mentally refresh himself in Dubai before representing the West Indies in the T20 World Cup.
“Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself," said Gayle.
UPDATE— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 30, 2021
Chris Gayle will not be a part of the PBKS squad for the remainder of #IPL2021! #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/vHfyEeMOOJ
"I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai. My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the games coming up," he added.
Anil Kumble, head coach and director of cricket operations, said: “I’ve played against Chris and have coached him at Punjab Kings and all through the years that I’ve known him, he has always been an absolute professional and we as a team respect his decision and desire to prepare himself for the T20 World Cup.”
Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings, said: “Chris is a legend who has changed the game of T20 cricket, and we stand by his decision. He is a part of the Punjab Kings family, and his presence will be missed. We extend all support to him and wish him success.”
