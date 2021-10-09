IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians fail to make playoffs
The defending champions had needed an improbable victory by more than 170 runs to displace Kolkata Knight Riders from the top four in the standings
Defending champions Mumbai Indians failed to reach the Indian Premier League playoffs due to a poor net run rate despite beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Needing an improbable victory by more than 170 runs to displace Kolkata Knight Riders from the top four in the standings, Mumbai rode on Ishan Kishan’s fastest half-century this season to score 235-9.
Hyderabad looked threatening briefly in their run chase before being restricted to 193-8. Hyderabad finished eighth and last in the standings with only three wins in 14 group matches.
Mumbai and Kolkata both finished with seven wins, but Kolkata edged the five-time champions on net run rate.
Kolkata will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an eliminator on Monday in Sharjah with only the winner progressing.
Table-topping Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings meet on Sunday in Dubai in the first qualifier. The winner goes to the final, and the loser faces the Kolkata-Bangalore winner.
Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma said the break in the Covid-hit tournament, that was halted in May due to a devastating pandemic in India and later resumed in the United Arab Emirates, was a setback.
“We have had a fabulous run as a franchise. It was wonderful to be part of this set-up, we can be very proud of that,” said Sharma.
“We were getting momentum in Delhi and there was a break, that didn’t help the team.”
Kishan gave Mumbai hope when he raised fifty off 16 balls. He went on to score 84 off 32 balls with 11 fours and four sixes before he was caught behind in the 10th over.
Mumbai kept on accelerating through Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering 82 off 40 balls to post a hefty total.
West Indian Jason Holder grabbed 4-52 and Rashid Khan took 2-40 for Hyderabad while Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi became the first player in IPL history to take five catches in a match.
Hyderabad’s chase of 236 got a good start from Jason Roy (34) and Abhishek Sharma (33) in a stand of 64 off 32 balls. But once they were dismissed, only Manish Pandey managed sustained resistance with an unbeaten 69 off 41 balls. — AP
