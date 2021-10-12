IPL 2021: Gavaskar compares Kohli's last match as captain to Bradman's farewell
Since taking over as RCB’s captain in 2013, Kohli led the team to the playoffs four times, including the last two seasons, and the final in 2016
Virat Kohli has given Royal Challengers Bangalore the kind of profile that very few cricketers can give even though he couldn’t end his leadership stint on a high, feels the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.
Kohli’s dream of winning an IPL title with RCB ended in heartbreak after Kolkata Knight Riders beat them by four wickets in the eliminator on Monday.
You’re the epitome and embodiment of what it means to have the #ChallengerSpirit.— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 12, 2021
Thank you for leading us and showing us the true meaning of #PlayBold. @imVkohli#WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #ViratKohli #ThankYouCaptainKohli pic.twitter.com/mbQUvNlCy2
Gavaskar said not all scripts are written in the manner players want them to.
“He has given RCB that kind of profile, that brand recognition that very (few) cricketers have given to their franchise,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.
The former India captain compared Kohli’s last match as RCB skipper to Donald Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar farewells.
"I have tried my best to create a culture where youngsters could come in & play with freedom & belief.I have given 120% to RCB every time, which is something I will now do as a player.”— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 11, 2021
You have been an inspiration, role model and the torchbearer of RCB. #ThankYouCaptainKohli pic.twitter.com/tlC0uMH2iW
“Everybody wants to finish on a high. But these things never always happen according to your or fans’ wishes. Look at what happened to Sir Don Bradman. Just four runs were needed in his last innings (to end his Test career with a batting average of 100) and he got out for a zero,” he said. “Sachin Tendulkar would have wanted to finish with a hundred, he got 79 (Tendulkar scored 74) in Mumbai, his 200th Test match,” Gavaskar added.
A HUGE THANK YOU to this entire family that put in countless hours of hard work and dedication in the RCB bio bubble and showed us what it is to #PlayBold.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/xeDTjnxJ4x— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 12, 2021
Since taking over as RCB’s captain in 2013, Kohli led the team to the playoffs four times, including the last two seasons, and the final in 2016.
Kohli led RCB in 140 matches, winning 66 and losing 70. — PTI
-
Sports
England players 'desperate' to go to Australia...
The tour is subject to critical conditions being met before they... READ MORE
-
Sports
Get vaccinated if you want to play Australian...
Victoria state, of which Melbourne is the capital, has introduced a... READ MORE
-
Sports
IPL 2021: Do-or-die battle for Delhi and Kolkata
The teams face off in Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on Wednesday READ MORE
-
Sports
UAE all set to launch women's World Tour cycling...
Working with current women's cycling team Alè BTC Ljubljana to ... READ MORE
-
Sports
World Cup Qualifier: Dramatic equaliser rescues...
Ali Mabkhout scores in stoppage time as The Whites settle for 2-2 draw READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New creative experiences coming up in the...
Brand Dubai and the RTA will be working with artists to enrich the... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh290-billion budget...
UAE Vice-President chairs a Cabinet meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Healthcare workers get air tickets to fly...
Seha shows appreciation for Abu Dhabi's frontline heroes. READ MORE
News
Dubai flights: Cebu Pacific introduces Dh1 one-way fare
11 October 2021
News
UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at Emirates Draw
11 October 2021
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man on trial for selling honey; here's why
12 October 2021
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Additional tickets go on sale today
11 October 2021
MENA
UAE is a country and home for everyone: Sheikh Mohammed